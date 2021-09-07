Stellar: Blockchain Is the Next Big Disruptor of the Cross-Border Payments Category

Blockchain may be among the buzzier of buzzwords as 2021’s end is in sight and 2022 looms near. At a high level, the shared, immutable ledgers have the potential to change the way we interact with each other and with financial institutions. Jason Chlipala, COO at Stellar Development Foundation, told PYMNTS in an interview that banks can use blockchain to realize cost efficiencies and boost financial inclusion, and perhaps even revolutionize finance.