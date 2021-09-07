Church-Community Connection: Be sure you please mind the expectations gap

Garden City Community Church (GCCC) welcomes all no matter who you are, and where you are in your life’s journey. It is a place where all are safe and you are valued. To secure and shield all from the danger of COVID-19 and its variants, GCCC made improvements in our sanctuary and building. With the 30-foot ceiling, a new system was installed that will bring in 16% fresh air of the air that is being circulated. This system now meets the state requirement for fresh air. We also have UVC lights in the air circulation system that have been shown to kill viruses. With these improvements, GCCC is protecting our members and friends to worship and gather in a place that is safe and free from harm. The Council of Trustees (COT), together with members of the ministry team and church office, will be monitoring the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and school guidelines as they evolve for the Fall school year.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO