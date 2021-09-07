CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Test for California’s Groundwater Regulations in the Megadrought

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecord dry conditions once again in the West have led the federal and state governments to declare water supply shortages. California’s governor has declared that 50 counties, in which approximately 41% of the state’s population exists, are now under a drought state of emergency. This prompted the adoption of emergency regulations ordering water rights holders to curtail their water diversions on numerous northern California rivers.

pipestonestar.com

California regulations could impact national pork industry

In Pipestone County and nationwide say proposed requirements scheduled to take effect in California on Jan. 1, 2022 could have nationwide effects on the pork industry, including higher prices for consumers. The proposed requirements are part of the Farm Animal Confinement Initiative, or Proposition 12, that California voters approved in...
Valley News

California enacted a groundwater law 7 years ago, but wells continue to dry up while threat spreads

Rachel Becker CalMatters Special To Valley News Kelly O’Brien’s drinking water well had been in its death throes for days before its pump finally gave out over Memorial Day weekend. It wasn’t a quiet death at O’Brien’s home in Glenn County, about 100 miles north of Sacramento. Spigots rattled. Faucets sputtered. The drinking water turned rusty with sediment. In the end, two houses, three adults, three children, two horses, four dogs and a couple of cats on her 5 acres of land were all left with no water for their sinks, showers, laundry, troughs and water bowls. As extreme drought spread across the state, O’Brien feared that the water underneath her property had sunk so low that it was out of the reach of her well. “The whole time you’re going, ‘Oh.
KQED

What's a Megadrought? Are We in One?

Listen to all six episodes of our State of Drought series on Spotify. When summer is hot and dry, Californians have reason to think about drought — what it means to be in one, and what it means to come out of one. In 2017, the state emerged from a...
goldrushcam.com

Increased Pumping in California’s Central Valley During Drought Worsens Groundwater Quality, USGS Reports

September 2, 2021 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Intensive pumping of aquifers during drought can speed up deterioration of groundwater quality, according to a new study by the U.S. Geological Survey. The results highlight clean drinking water supply vulnerabilities in California and other western states currently experiencing record drought conditions. (Left)...
EWG

As Dixie Fire rages, PG&E asks California regulators for $201 million in extra profit at ratepayers’ expense

SAN FRANCISCO – Pacific Gas & Electric, or PG&E, is asking California regulators to give it $201 million in extra profit at ratepayers’ expense. This would ease the reviled utility’s $13.5 billion debt to wildfire victims. Meanwhile, the Dixie Fire that PG&E admits it might have caused still rages across a large swath of the state and grows bigger by the day.
bigbendsentinel.com

2021 Texas Groundwater Summit

TEXAS –– Another successful Texas Groundwater Summit wrapped up at the end of last week in San Antonio. The event, which has been held every year since 2011, is organized by the Texas Alliance of Groundwater Districts and attracts hundreds of groundwater professionals, scientists, lawmakers, attorneys, consultants and vendors from across the state.
Houston Chronicle

California's disappearing salmon

HELLTOWN, Calif. - The name doesn't seem to fit this quiet place set above a gentle swerve in Butte Creek, just an old span of bridge, some rusted-out mining equipment manufactured before this state was officially a state, and a seldom-used house. But the harsh reality becomes apparent quickly, a...
theclevelandamerican.com

New Bill Aims to Regulate California’s Debt Industry

Many Americans are facing unprecedented levels of personal debt in the wake of the pandemic — and Californians are no exception. Many borrowers feel they have had little choice but to put living expenses on credit, something that can keep households afloat in the short-term while running up significant debt in the long-term. It’s only natural for consumers in debt to be searching for a way out from under this burden, particularly if they cannot qualify for bankruptcy or can do anything to avoid taking such a drastic measure.
bloomberglaw.com

Vermont Launches Latest Climate Consumer Protection Lawsuit

Vermont’s attorney general is the latest state leader to take oil and gas companies to court for alleged violations of the state consumer protection laws. have for years lied to Vermont consumers about how the production and sale of fossil fuels contribute to catastrophic climate impacts like unyielding sea level rise and extreme weather, according to the complaint filed Tuesday at Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Civil Division.
foodsafetynews.com

Canada imposes temporary import regulations for certain California romaine

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is implementing temporary import conditions for romaine lettuce from the Salinas Valley in California for the 2021 growing season. The conditions apply to romaine from Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey. Between Sept. 30 and Dec. 31, 2021, importers of romaine lettuce and...
