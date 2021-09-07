CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Marketing Strategies to Win Back Abandoned Cart Users

By Syed Balkhi
 9 days ago
A simple but underutilized way to [boost your sales] is by winning back your users who have abandoned their shopping carts. There are other reasons to do with your website design and marketing tactics that could also lead to cart abandonment. With a good strategy in place, you'll increase sales and see better returns on your marketing efforts. Here are a few practical and effective ways you can convince your users to come back and buy your product. Use push notifications and social apps to display activities on your site to display on your user site.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HackerNoon

Why Burnout Syndrome Is More Common Among Software Developers

Software companies are “people” companies. The risk of burnout is real and present given the challenges and pressure in software development projects. We strongly recommend identifying burnout indicators early to minimize the risk of employees dropping out for months. Cape of Good Code has developed an analytical, software-based approach to identify indicators that describe the risk of burnout of an individual caused by working circumstances in software engineering.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Understanding SaaS Multi-Tenant Architecture vs Single-Tenant Architecture

Software as a Service (SaaS) has become an effective alternative form of software distribution for companies looking to have their software hosted in the cloud by a third party. Multi-tenant architecture is built on a central administration and comprises a shared code application that runs numerous tenants' common instance(s). Multi-Tenant architecture protects each tenant's personal information from the others. Multitenancy provides plenty of benefits, which are evident by the rise in the popularity of cloud computing.
COMPUTERS
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

