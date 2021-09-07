CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rich Donors Punish Scandal School for Dissing Ex-Headmaster

By William Bredderman
Daily Beast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA host of longtime donors to California’s Thacher School—a rarefied $64,000-a-year institution that gifts each freshman a horse—told The Daily Beast they plan to halt their largesse after an abuse scandal earlier this summer. But it’s not the claims of systemic sexual abuse that have some of the school’s most...

