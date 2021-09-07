CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm going to have nine million death threats': Shelby Rogers braces for social media abuse after US Open loss

By Matias Grez
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Shelby Rogers said she was expecting to receive "nine million death threats" on social media following her fourth round US Open defeat to Great Britain's Emma Raducanu.

