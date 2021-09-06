CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Meet Kenya's everyday 'she-roes'

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From doctors to content creators, this group of trailblazing Kenyan women are carving their own paths to success, using the power of online platforms to amplify their voices and help others flourish.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

George W. Bush just threw a whole lot of shade at Donald Trump

(CNN) — The man who was president during the attacks of September 11, 2001, used a speech commemorating the 20th anniversary of that terrible day to call out the "malign force" coursing through the country thanks to the presidency (and post-presidency) of Donald Trump and offered an alternative vision for his party and the country.
POTUS
BBC

Kenya's Chief Justice Martha Koome: Tackling Kenya's corruption

In an interview with the BBC to mark 100 days since she took office, Kenya’s Chief Justice Martha Koome says trust in the judiciary has over time been affected, and now she is focusing on presenting to Kenyans a judiciary that they can have confidence in. Chief Justice Koome, the...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenyan
The Weather Channel

Kenya's President Declares Ongoing Drought a National Disaster

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared the ongoing drought ravaging several parts of the country a national disaster. Kenyatta on Wednesday directed to the relevant agencies to spearhead government efforts to assist affected households, including water and relief food distribution, reports Xinhua news agency. "The decision follows today's meeting between...
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
CNN

AOC caused a stir with her statement-making Met Gala gown

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday evening with a bright red message for Americans: "Tax the Rich." Dressed in a white off-the-shoulder gown by Brooklyn-based designer brand Brother Vellies, the New York politician revealed the statement, scrawled in bold lettering on the back of her dress, as she ascended the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNN

1 in every 500 US residents have died of Covid-19

(CNN) — The United States has reached another grim milestone in its fight against the devastating Covid-19 pandemic: 1 in 500 Americans have died from coronavirus since the nation's first reported infection. As of Tuesday night, 663,913 people in the US have died of Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
CNN

AOC and Kim Kardashian seize an opportunity

(CNN) — No one should be surprised that a Met Gala with a theme centering on America itself resulted in one of the more contradictory, controversial red carpets the event has ever seen. The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" hosted some attendees...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNN

Elizabeth Warren wants the Fed to break up Wells Fargo

New York (CNN Business) — Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren is calling on the Federal Reserve to break up Wells Fargo following years of scandal at America's most troubled big bank. The push from Warren marks an escalation in her long-running campaign to hold Wells Fargo (WFC) accountable for ripping off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
persecution.org

ICC Provides Emergency Aid for a Martyr’s Family in Kenya

09/06/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – Peter was a Christian farmer in Kenya. As the sole breadwinner for his family of 10, his farmland was crucial to providing for his large family. However, an ongoing conflict between Christian farmers and Muslim herders created tension in the region and left many Christian families fearful and impoverished.
SOCIETY
urbanbellemag.com

Kenya Moore Responds After It’s Reported She’s Been Fired from RHOA

There have been a lot of rumors about RHOA casting. When it comes to Porsha Williams, it was rumored she wasn’t sure she wanted to return and face any negativity surrounding her engagement to Simon Guobadia. But she does have a spinoff on the way, as well as Kandi Burruss, who has revealed she is coming back for the upcoming season.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will remain in office

CNN Projection: California Gov. Gavin Newsom will remain in office. California Gov. Gavin Newsom survives GOP-backed recall effort and will remain in office after a majority of voters voted "no" in Tuesday’s recall election, according to a projection from the CNN Decision Desk. California voters were asked just two questions...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

CNN

649K+
Followers
98K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy