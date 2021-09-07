CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers develop AI algorithm for identifying autism spectrum disorder solely using video

By Clinical
mentaldaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team at the University of Geneva in Switzerland developed an artificial intelligence algorithm capable of detecting autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in children using solely video. The study was posted online in Scientific Reports. According to researchers, the new findings may make it easier to identify cases of autism in...

Nature.com

Click-evoked auditory brainstem responses and autism spectrum disorder: a meta-analytic investigation of disorder specificity

Click-evoked auditory brainstem response (ABR) alterations are associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), but the specificity of these findings to the disorder is unclear. We therefore performed a meta-analysis on ABRs and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a neurodevelopmental disorder that shares some etiologic and symptom overlap with ASD. Methods. Seven papers...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychreg.org

Algorithm Developed by Researchers Can Predict Possible Alzheimer’s with Nearly 100% Accuracy

Researchers from Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) in Lithuania developed a deep learning-based method that can predict the possible onset of Alzheimer’s disease from brain images with an accuracy of over 99%. The method was developed while analysing functional MRI images obtained from 138 participants and performed better in terms of accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity than previously developed methods.
SCIENCE
spectrumnews.org

Autism research continues to stress basic science over improving interventions

My lifelong fascination with science centers on its potential to improve our lives in practical and meaningful ways. I began my career as a clinical and research psychologist focused on autism more than a generation ago, when autism research was rapidly expanding. It seemed inevitable that basic science investigating autism’s characteristics and causes would begin to yield insights that we could translate into increasingly effective interventions. I expected to witness a gradual shift from basic science toward studies of interventions that systematically targeted specific skills, behaviors and populations.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

New AI Algorithm Improves Brain Stimulation Devices to Treat Disease

Summary: Novel AI technology allows researchers to understand which brain regions directly interact with each other, which helps guide the placement of electrodes for DBS to treat neurological diseases. Source: Mayo Clinic. For millions of people with epilepsy and movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, electrical stimulation of the brain...
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Video Analysis Tool Allows for Early Autism Diagnosis

DISEASES & TREATMENTS
fredhutch.org

Hutch scientists use AI to identify potential therapies

Masking and vaccinations can keep COVID-19 infections at bay, but therapies are still sorely needed for those who do get sick, particularly the 15-20% of people whose acute infections progress to a cytokine storm. These storms can occur with COVID-19 and sepsis and have also been seen in cancer patients...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Using video for the early detection of autism

DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedCity News

Mayo Clinic, Google develop AI algorithm to enhance electrical brain stimulation

Mayo Clinic and Google Research have developed a new artificial intelligence algorithm to help improve the treatment of brain diseases and movement disorders, like Parkinson’s disease. The algorithm, called “basis profile curve identification,” was developed to help clinicians understand how different regions of the brain are connected and how they...
ROCHESTER, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

Mayo, Google develop algorithm to help treat brain injuries, psychiatric illnesses

Google and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic have collaborated on an artificial intelligence algorithm to improve brain stimulation and assist in treating patients with psychiatric illness and direct brain injuries, Onmanorama reported Sept. 6. Three details:. The algorithm is called "basis profile curve identification" and aims to help researchers understand which...
ROCHESTER, MN
MedicalXpress

Autism: A spectrum on the path to segmentation

Autism is a multi-faceted disorder that cannot be identified by a single symptom or explained by a single biological cause. As a result, it is referred to as autism spectrum disorder (ASD). People with ASD experience a wide range of problems, typically characterized by impaired communication and social interaction disorders as well as restricted, repetitive behavior.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers use wearable devices to identify psychological effects of pandemic

Health care workers with high resilience or strong emotional support were protected against the effects of stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic compared to those who had low emotional support or resilience, according to a study published September 13 in the Journal of Medical Internet Research. Mount Sinai researchers also found that the number of individuals with COVID-19 in the community was a significant factor associated with stress in health care workers over time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Schizophrenia, autism spectrum disorders and developmental disorders share specific disruptive coding mutations

People with schizophrenia are enriched for rare coding variants in genes associated with neurodevelopmental disorders, particularly autism spectrum disorders and intellectual disability. However, it is unclear if the same changes to gene function that increase risk to neurodevelopmental disorders also do so for schizophrenia. Using data from 3444 schizophrenia trios and 37,488 neurodevelopmental disorder trios, we show that within shared risk genes, de novo variants in schizophrenia and neurodevelopmental disorders are generally of the same functional category, and that specific de novo variants observed in neurodevelopmental disorders are enriched in schizophrenia (P = 5.0 × 10−6). The latter includes variants known to be pathogenic for syndromic disorders, suggesting that schizophrenia be included as a characteristic of those syndromes. Our findings imply that, in part, neurodevelopmental disorders and schizophrenia have shared molecular aetiology, and therefore likely overlapping pathophysiology, and support the hypothesis that at least some forms of schizophrenia lie on a continuum of neurodevelopmental disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify a mechanism that can help guide the development of new STING-activating drugs using imaging

A new study from scientists at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center found that emerging drugs that activate the protein STING, a well-established regulator of immune cell activation, substantially alter the activity of metabolic pathways responsible for generating the nucleotide building blocks for DNA. Researchers found that these alterations occur in cancer cells and can be visualized using [18F]FLT positron emission tomography (PET) imaging, marking the first time the effects of these drugs have been traced using a noninvasive imaging technique.
CANCER
psychologytoday.com

The Difference Between Asperger's and Autism Spectrum Disorder

"Asperger's syndrome" was introduced as a diagnostic category in the DSM-IV in 1994. It was replaced in 2013 with the all-encompassing "autism spectrum disorder." Asperger's is analogous to "level 1 autism." The term "Asperger's" is still commonly used by many people. It may be that some people continue to use...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
uthsc.edu

Yan Cui and Team Are Innovating Artificial Intelligence Approach to Address Biomedical Data Inequality

Yan Cui, PhD, associate professor in the UTHSC Department of Genetics, Genomics, and Informatics, recently received a $1.7 million grant from the National Cancer Institute for a study titled “Algorithm-based prevention and reduction of cancer health disparity arising from data inequality.”. Dr. Cui’s project aims to prevent and reduce health...
MEMPHIS, TN
wfuv.org

Understanding Autistic Spectrum Disorder

Autism is a developmental disorder that can hinder a person’s social skills and cause them to have repetitive and restrictive behaviors. Fordham Conversations guest host Alen Kanlic talks with two researchers about what they are doing to treat autism. Fordham University's Amanda Leeder discusses how brothers and sisters of autistic kids can be a key element in treatment. Then, Fordham University's Xiaoming Lou discusses her research on memory processing and how to develop it with kids with autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WCJB

UF Health researchers say the drug used to treat HIV positive patients could potentially help people with neurological disorders

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health researchers say a medicine used to treat HIV could help another group of people suffering with a neurological disorder. Researchers tested the drug “Ritonavir” on a mouse model of the genetic for dystonia. That condition is a neurological movement disorder that causes muscles to contract involuntarily. Preclinical trials found the drug restored multiple brain abnormalities.
GAINESVILLE, FL
healthing.ca

Adults with autism face higher COVID risk: researchers

A new study has found autistic adults have multiple risk factors that make them more susceptible to COVID-19 than the general population and more prone to experience severe illness once infected. The research, published in the journal Autism, said these risks — including higher odds of living in a residential...
PUBLIC HEALTH
myfox28columbus.com

First-ever standard set for Autism Spectrum Disorder care launched

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time, there is a standard set of treatments for kids and adults with autism. The Autism Spectrum Standard Set will enhance the care of children 18 months through adulthood. Dr. Adam Hahs from Hopebridge, one of the largest autism therapy providers in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Nature.com

Evidence of shared and distinct functional and structural brain signatures in schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorder

Schizophrenia (SZ) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) share considerable clinical features and intertwined historical roots. It is greatly needed to explore their similarities and differences in pathophysiologic mechanisms. We assembled a large sample size of neuroimaging data (about 600 SZ patients, 1000 ASD patients, and 1700 healthy controls) to study the shared and unique brain abnormality of the two illnesses. We analyzed multi-scale brain functional connectivity among functional networks and brain regions, intra-network connectivity, and cerebral gray matter density and volume. Both SZ and ASD showed lower functional integration within default mode and sensorimotor domains, but increased interaction between cognitive control and default mode domains. The shared abnormalties in intra-network connectivity involved default mode, sensorimotor, and cognitive control networks. Reduced gray matter volume and density in the occipital gyrus and cerebellum were observed in both illnesses. Interestingly, ASD had overall weaker changes than SZ in the shared abnormalities. Interaction between visual and cognitive regions showed disorder-unique deficits. In summary, we provide strong neuroimaging evidence of the convergent and divergent changes in SZ and ASD that correlated with clinical features.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

