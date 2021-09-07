MARTIN: Empty promises puts Orgeron on hot seat
A good friend of mine looked at me days ahead of the UCLA/LSU matchup and calmly said with a country twang, “I think you’re about to have your bubble burst.”. That comment repeated in my head over and over as UCLA’s passing plays of 20 yards or more multiplied before my very eyes Saturday night. Those words of warning rang loud and clear and left me wishing it stopped me in my tracks enough to ponder the question, “What if?" days prior.www.hannapub.com
Comments / 0