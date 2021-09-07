Leisure Demand Continues to Drive Hyatt's Brand Growth in Europe

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHICAGO – Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into six new management and franchise agreements for hotels in Europe across The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, and Hyatt Regency brands, further emphasizing a growing desire from travelers, World of Hyatt members, and owners for hotels that offer unique, differentiated experiences and foster genuine connections with people and cultures.

