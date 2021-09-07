Leisure Demand Continues to Drive Hyatt's Brand Growth in Europe

Trustmary, a leading testimonial marketing platform, today announces its first funding round to drive growth both in North America and Europe. The investment will be used to further intensify the company’s market entry while also strengthening marketing and development teams in both the European headquarters in Finland and the US headquarters in Minneapolis. Since the launch of the first SaaS product, the company has rapidly gained hundreds of customers from USA, Canada, Germany, Finland, and Sweden. The $2.2m investment round consisted of a $1.34m equity investment from Vendep Capital, a Northern European SaaS focused venture capital company and a $888k loan from Business Finland, a Finnish governmental funding organization.

