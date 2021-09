Airbus SE, the Leiden, Netherlands-headquartered European flagship planemaker that had been crowned the world’s No 1 aircraft carrier manufacturer back in the 2019s following a mass-grounding of rival Boeing Co’s best-selling 737 MAX, had issued a statement on Tuesday saying that it had delivered 40 jets in August, bringing supplies of its new jets to 384 this year while remaining largely en-route to meet its annual goal of 600 deliveries, which in effect would help cement the European planemaker’s stance as the world’s largest aircraft manufacturer.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO