Premier League clubs plan to BLOCK 'red list' nations from calling up their players next month after the Brazil-Argentina quarantine farce, as Aston Villa chief Christian Purslow admits teams are 'incredibly nervous' about releasing their stars again

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier League clubs could block players from being released for international duty in red list countries after the farce in Brazil, warns Christian Purslow. The Aston Villa chief executive says Premier League teams will be 'incredibly nervous' to let players leave during the next set of World Cup qualifiers in October.

Transfer window winners and losers: Aston Villa nabbed the steal of the summer, City failed to replace Aguero, while United have Ronaldo AND a problem in midfield - here's EVERY Premier League club's business rated

And so the summer transfer window has finally shut. Given that many Premier League sides were not expected to spend heavily due to the lingering financial constraints of the coronavirus pandemic, it appears that most simply did not get the memo. Chequebooks have been flying all over the place in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mirror

Aston Villa fury as Argentina boss vows to wreck Premier League plans by ignoring agreement

Angry Aston Villa are at loggerheads with Argentina after Lionel Scaloni made clear he will completely ignore their stance on Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez. The Villans were the first of the 20 Premier League teams’ to break away from the collective stance over releasing players for internationals to allow their Argentine pair to represent their country in the international.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Christian Purslow
Celso
SkySports

Tottenham and Aston Villa in new row with Argentina over availability of international players

Tottenham and Aston Villa are embroiled in a new club-versus-country row as their Argentine players risk missing out on the next two Premier League fixtures. Sky Sports News has been told that Villa only allowed Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez to go on international duty on the understanding they would be released by Argentina immediately after Sunday's World Cup Qualifier against Brazil - while it is understood Spurs had no such agreement for Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso to travel.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League clubs could face possible FIFA sanctions after blocking players from call-ups to red-list countries

Chile, Mexico and Paraguay have asked FIFA to apply sanctions on Premier League clubs over their refusal to release players for this month's international matches. The request means English clubs could be prevented from fielding players after the international window, unless they reach an agreement with national associations. Premier League...
NFL
#Brazilian
Premier League: Eight Brazil players stopped from playing for their clubs this weekend

Premier League, Brazil, FIFA, Chelsea F.C., Brazilian football league system, Leeds United F.C., Liverpool F.C., Francisco Sierralta. Eight Premier League players will be stopped from playing for their clubs this weekend after Brazilian football authorities triggered a Fifa rule to prevent them appearing. Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Argentina walks off the field 7 minutes into a World Cup qualifier in Brazil after 3 players defied a quarantine order

SAO PAULO — Argentina walked off the field Sunday after only seven minutes of its World Cup qualifier against host Brazil after health officials came onto the pitch following coronavirus concerns about three Argentina players. Antonio Barra Torres, president of Brazil’s health agency, said four Argentina players will be fined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Tottenham Hotspur Set To Fine Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso After Brazil Vs Argentina Farce

Three Tottenham Hotspur players are set to be fined by the club for going on international duty in South America, which will mean having to quarantine on return. It was agreed by Premier League teams that players wouldn't be travelling to 'red list' countries during the international break, as it would have meant them being unavailable for their clubs for 10 days, and potentially missing three games.
UEFA
Argentina's Covid chaos Q&A: Who is to blame for the incredible scenes during their World Cup qualifier in Brazil, what punishment will the Premier League four face... and why are there claims the Brazil FA endorse the drama?

One of the most fabled and fiery fixtures in the international footballing calendar descended into farce on Sunday night. Brazil's World Cup qualifying clash with Argentina was abandoned after just nine minutes at the Corinthians Arena after Brazilian health officials stopped the game due to the participation of three Premier League-based Argentina players in the match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Bleacher Report

Brazil vs. Argentina Suspended After Dispute over Some ARG Players Not Quarantining

Sunday's World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended after Brazilian health regulator Anvisa entered the pitch to remove three of Argentina's players who play in the Premier League—Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso—per Reuters. According to the agency, that pair—alongside Emiliano Buendia, who was on the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

