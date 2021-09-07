Premier League clubs plan to BLOCK 'red list' nations from calling up their players next month after the Brazil-Argentina quarantine farce, as Aston Villa chief Christian Purslow admits teams are 'incredibly nervous' about releasing their stars again

Tottenham and Aston Villa are embroiled in a new club-versus-country row as their Argentine players risk missing out on the next two Premier League fixtures. Sky Sports News has been told that Villa only allowed Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez to go on international duty on the understanding they would be released by Argentina immediately after Sunday's World Cup Qualifier against Brazil - while it is understood Spurs had no such agreement for Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso to travel.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO