Tennis

US Open: American Shelby Rogers expects ‘death threats’ following defeat by Emma Raducanu

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

American Shelby Rogers said she expected to receive death threats and abuse on social media following her defeat by British teenager Emma Raducanu at the US Open.

The 28-year-old stunned world No 1 Ash Barty on a memorable night in front of her home crowd at the Arthur Ashe stadium but could not repeat the trick in the following round as Raducanu delivered a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1 win on Monday.

“Obviously we appreciate the spotlight in those moments, but then you have today and I’m going to have nine million death threats and whatnot,” Rogers said at her post-match press conference. “It’s very much polarising, one extreme to the other very quickly.

“At this point in my career, I’d say I’m used to it. I kind of wish social media didn’t exist. You could probably go through my profile right now, I’m probably a fat pig and words that I can’t say right now.”

Rogers, who was the last American women remaining in the singles draw, added that she remained on the platform due to sponsorship and marketing commitments.

"It's part of marketing now, we have contracts, we have to post certain things," she said. "It is what it is.

"You try not to take it to heart, and it's the unfortunate side of any sport. You know, just focus on the important things, not comments from people in their mum's basement. It's really unfortunate and some of it does get to your head sometimes."

Her comments came after compatriot Sloane Stephens revealed that she had been sent abuse on social media following her third-round exit at the tournament.

Stephens posted images of some of the racist and sexist comments she received after her loss to Angelique Kerber, with the 2017 US Open champion estimating that she was sent 2,000 hateful messages online in the wake of the defeat.

“This type of hate is so exhausting and never ending,” Stephens said.

Related
ESPN

Emma Raducanu moves up 127 spots to No. 23 in WTA rankings after winning US Open title

NEW YORK -- Emma Raducanu's qualifier-to-champion run at the US Open vaulted her 127 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-high No. 23 on Monday. The 18-year-old from Britain began the year ranked 345th, rose to 179th in July by reaching Wimbledon's fourth round in her Grand Slam debut and arrived at Flushing Meadows at 150th. Then Raducanu won all 20 sets she played across 10 victories -- three in qualifying and seven in the main draw -- to become the youngest woman to win a major championship since Maria Sharapova, who won at Wimbledon in 2004 at the age of 17.
TENNIS
SkySports

US Open: Emma Raducanu defeats Stefanie Vogele to reach second round

The 18-year-old, making her overseas Grand Slam main draw debut, cruised past lucky loser Vogele in 79 minutes. Raducanu is a fast-rising talent who reached the final of the WTA Challenger event in Chicago last week. That run has helped her climb to No 150 in the latest WTA rankings.
TENNIS
Person
Angelique Kerber
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

British teen Emma Raducanu keeps rolling, beats Shelby Rogers to advance to U.S. Open quarterfinals

NEW YORK — British teenager Emma Raducanu, who had to compete in a qualifying tournament to earn a spot in the main draw of the U.S. Open, continued her impressive march through the field with a 6-2, 6-1 flattening of American Shelby Rogers on Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Raducanu, 18, will make her first appearance in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament.
TENNIS
#Us Open#American Shelby Rogers#British
Las Cruces Sun-News

After lopsided loss in US Open, American Shelby Rogers braces for online harassment

NEW YORK — Shelby Rogers has been around the tennis tour long enough to know the routine after a big win — and, sadly, what awaits after an ugly loss. When Sloane Stephens last week shared some of the threatening and vulgar messages she had received on social media after she was knocked out of the U.S. Open, it was shocking to some. But it wasn’t a surprise to Rogers, who said she was going to have “9 million death threats and whatnot” waiting for her on her phone after her surprise run to the round of 16 ended with a disappointing 6-2, 6-1 loss on Monday to British teenager Emma Raducanu.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
live5news.com

Shelby Rogers advances to 3rd round at the US Open

NEW YORK (WCSC) - For the 4th time in her career, Shelby Rogers is moving on to the 3rd round at the US Open. The Lowcountry advanced with a 2nd round win over Sorana Cirstea on Thursday night, 7-5, 6-2. With the win, Rogers will now face the top seed...
SPORTS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu: John McEnroe stands by controversial Wimbledon comments

John McEnroe was met with a backlash after his comments about Emma Raducanu when she retired from Wimbledon in July but the American said he was “very supportive” of her at the time and praised the Briton for her stunning US Open victory. Making her major debut, Raducanu retired from...
TENNIS
Tennis
Marketing
Sports
theScore

Why the improbable runs of Fernandez and Raducanu feel repeatable

We just witnessed the most improbable major final of the Open era. Two teenagers, one a slight-of-frame Canadian ranked 73rd in the world and the other a 150th-ranked British qualifier playing in just the second Grand Slam main draw and fourth tour-level event of her career, played for the US Open title Saturday. The latter, 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, beat the former, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, in a high-quality final that was closer than the 6-4, 6-3 scoreline would suggest.
TENNIS
wtaq.com

Tennis – Raducanu’s toughest challenge is coping with the fame game

(Reuters) – Emma Raducanu has spent her time hopping from one media interview to another since her fairytale U.S. Open triumph and how she deals with her new-found fame could be as important as her tennis skills for her long-term success. The 18-year-old Briton stunned the world with her improbable...
TENNIS
The Independent

Boris Johnson talks with Emma Raducanu and discusses growth of grassroots tennis

Prime MinisterBoris Johnson spoke with US Open champion Emma Raducanu on Tuesday afternoon with the importance of supporting grassroots tennis on the agenda. The 18-year-old capped a remarkable run of results in Flushing Meadows with a 6-4 6-3 win over fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez on Saturday to become Great Britain’s first female grand slam winner since Virginia Wade in 1977.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Medvedev: "Gay on the Tour? We'll never know unless..."

Daniil Medvedev reached to the third round of the US Open without any problems and appeared to the media in the post-match rather serene. The number two in the world is flying and asphalting all his possible opponents, lastly the German Dominik Koepfer, beaten with the result of 6-4 6-1 6-2.
TENNIS
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

