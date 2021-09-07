CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

Man Killed In Indiana Co. Motorcycle Crash

 8 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 39-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Indiana County on Monday evening.

Officials say Mark Sprague was traveling along Tunnelton Road in Conemaugh Township on his motorcycle when he failed to make a turn.

Sprague left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Police believe speed was not a factor in the crash, but say that alcohol may have been.

Sprague was not wearing a helmet.

2nd Shooter Arrested In Death Of Penn Hills Student

Mercer County State Trooper Arrested On Forgery, Tampering Charges

Beaver Falls Police Arrest 2 Michigan Men Accused In Attempted Child Luring Involving Gun, Drugs

'It Was An Awful Sight:' Allegheny Police Asking For Public's Help In Saturday's Shooting In North Versailles

