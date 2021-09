Think for a moment about how many times a day you notice your child doing something right. Now, think about how many times you notice them doing something wrong. If you are like many parents, you notice far more negatives than positives. Why do we do this? Because we love our children. We know it is our job to teach them the skills they need to succeed in life, and we feel intense pressure not to miss a teaching moment. So, we remind and coax, we correct and bribe, we do whatever we can to make sure the lesson gets through. While this seems like the right thing to do, we need to be careful where we direct our attention.

