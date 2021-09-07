Pennsylvania Ranked One Of The Least Hard-Working States In America

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new study shows that Pennsylvania is among the lowest ranked states in the country when it comes to how hard people work.

According to the study, Pennsylvania ranks 37th out of all 50 states in terms of how hard people work.

The study released by WalletHub ranks all 50 states on criteria including, but not limited to:

Average workweek hours

Workers with multiple jobs

Annual volunteer hours

Unemployment rate

Leisure time spent per day

