CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Ranked One Of The Least Hard-Working States In America

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X1HT4_0boX8o4i00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new study shows that Pennsylvania is among the lowest ranked states in the country when it comes to how hard people work.

According to the study, Pennsylvania ranks 37th out of all 50 states in terms of how hard people work.

The study released by WalletHub ranks all 50 states on criteria including, but not limited to:

  • Average workweek hours
  • Workers with multiple jobs
  • Annual volunteer hours
  • Unemployment rate
  • Leisure time spent per day

To read more and see the full results of the study, click here.

Comments / 86

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Problems with P-EBT cards, benefits issued by state for Pa. families

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — One of the hidden hardships of the pandemic is that it has hit struggling families really hard. Many qualify for financial help when it comes to food, but several haven’t received it. A billion dollars in federally funded assistance is going to families of about a million kids in Pennsylvania who had to learn virtually, but there have been complaints from families who have not received their pandemic electronic benefit transfer benefits or P-EBT which comes in the form of a card in the mail for each child. The Department of Human Services says if you haven’t received your card or cards by July 15, you should contact them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hot 97-5

The Drunkest States In America, Where Does North Dakota Stumble In?

According to our friends at World Population Review, they crunched the numbers, and came up with the states with the most alcohol consumption for 2021. North Dakota has had a reputation for a long time now, as one of the drunkest states in America. Binge drinking, underage drinking and alcoholism are all a problems for the Peace Garden State. I'm not sure if it's the fact we typically have 6 months of winter, the lack of things to do in general in the state, or our predominantly German heritage? We like to drink in North Dakota.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
travelawaits.com

18 Fantastic Fall Festivals To Experience In Pennsylvania

Crisp air, vibrant autumn leaves, the smell of apple cider and funnel cakes are just a few things that make you think of fall and the fantastic festivals in Pennsylvania. From the Bedford Fall Foliage Festival and the Ebensburg Potato Festival to the Pennsylvania State Flaming Foliage Festival and the Lancaster County Balloon Festival, there is a festival in Pennsylvania for everyone to enjoy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Deadline

Unvaccinated Californians Have The Same Infection Rate As People In America’s Least-Vaccinated State: Mississippi

The disparity between those who are vaccinated and those who are unvaccinated in California has never been more stark. State health officials released data on Wednesday that put the 7-day case rate per 100,000 for unvaccinated residents on par with that seen in Mississippi as a whole which, earlier this week, was crowned America’s least-vaccinated state by AP, which put the portion of fully vaccinated residents at 38%. California has 56% of all its eligible residents vaccinated. New numbers from the Golden State show that for the week of August 22 – August 28, “the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians age...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Kdka Tv News Staff
The Center Square

Analysis ranks Illinois near the bottom of nation's hardest-working states

(The Center Square) – A new analysis puts Illinois near the bottom of the hardest working states in the country. The personal finance website WalletHub looked at more than 10 indicators from average work week hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs to determine the rankings. Illinois was ranked as the 43rd hardest-working state in the nation. Alaska and North Dakota took the top two spots as the hardest working states. New Mexico came in at No. 50.
ILLINOIS STATE
therecord-online.com

Aluminum manufacturer selects Williamsport for first Pennsylvania location

HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that Chance Aluminum Corp will open its first Pennsylvania manufacturing operation in Williamsport, investing nearly $19 million into the project and creating over 100 new, family-sustaining jobs. “I am pleased to welcome Chance Aluminum to Pennsylvania and support the company’s growth as...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Gov. Wolf Asks President Biden to Declare Disaster in Pennsylvania Due to Storm

Biden asked to declare disaster in Pennsylvania due to storm. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is asking President Biden to declare a major disaster in Pennsylvania due to heavy rains, severe flash flooding and tornadoes in the commonwealth last week from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The governor is seeking a major disaster declaration allowing assistance to individuals for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and York counties. It would provide federal funding and services to eligible individuals and households and federal funding to local, county and state governments. Businesses would be eligible for aid through the Small Business Administration.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Northampton’s case rate doubles in month; Montgomery, Bucks among lowest as 5,000 cases added statewide

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,005 additional coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest single-day tally since April 17. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 3,799 cases per day, up 12% from a week ago, and up 133% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.34 million infections statewide. While most counties have been experiencing increasing case ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

These are the happiest states in America. Guess how Pa. ranks?

What constitutes happiness is, of course, subjective, but nevertheless, plenty of researchers have attempted to scientifically gage and measure how content a person may be. For example, a recent study took a look at the happiness of each state in the U.S. to see which one ranked where. And Pennsylvania didn’t even manage to break the top 20.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hot969boston.com

Massachusetts Ranks as One of the ‘Most Romantic’ U.S. States

Looks like things are heating up in the romance department here in Massachusetts!. According to the Mixbook Romance Index, which examines the number of romance themed photo books and other thoughtful items created on Mixbook.com, couples in Massachusetts are stepping up their game. The rate of romantic gestures in MA has significantly increased and couples are prioritizing the creation of romantic memorabilia related to their meet-cute story, honeymoon, anniversary, holiday moments, and listicles of reasons ‘why I love you.’ See the romance index below, with states ranked in order of per person memorabilia creation, with Massachusetts coming in at #6.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MyChesCo

Straight-Walled Cartridge Use, New Mentored Opportunities Available in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Two changes approved earlier this year by the Pennsylvania Game Commission now have become official. Hunters throughout most of the state’s Special Regulations Areas now may use straight-walled centerfire cartridges in addition to other lawful ammunition, and mentored hunters now may pursue waterfowl and bears, as well as other approved species, in open seasons.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy