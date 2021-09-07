World’s Cutest Video Captures Baby Miniature Horse Chasing Human Around.

From baby shoes to miniature food, smaller versions of everything are proven to be insanely cute. In case you need more proof, we present to you… a miniature horse!. In a YouTube video posted by a user called Animal Guy, we meet what has to be one of the most precious creatures ever. Wanting to play with the baby horse, the person filming starts to run around, causing her to chase him. We absolutely adore the sound of her tiny hooves hitting the concrete floor!