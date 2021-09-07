CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Parking problems to be discussed by Fort Myers Beach Town Council this week

By Zach Barrett
 8 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Many flocked to the warm waters and sunny sands of Fort Myers Beach to enjoy the three-day weekend, but some who didn’t arrive early enough spent a good chunk of their time looking for a place to park.

Shirley Kemp and her husband are visiting from Maryland. She said she was hoping to quickly park, take a stroll on the beach and head off the island, but parking problems prevented that from happening.

“Running from parking spot to parking spot. There’s just no parking in this place and it’s a beautiful beach,” said Kemp. “We’re not from here so when we come and we see that it’s a turn-off. We really don’t know what to do.”

Piles of rubble now occupy the spaces meant for cars at the Helmerich Plaza on Estero Boulevard due to construction on the Margaritaville Resort. Some said that the project could exacerbate parking problems in the future.

“If you don’t know the little kinks to it, you’re not going to get parking,” Fort Myers resident Sabine Milfort said.

Town leaders on Fort Myers Beach are trying to solve the parking woes. The Town owns 349 spots on the island. They’re encouraging visitors to check their website for up-to-date parking information.

The website shows what percentage of the 349 spots are open at a given time using information from parking meters for updates.

Fort Myers resident Dillon McGee said with how bad traffic can get on the island, the live site could be a huge step for visitors when more vacationers arrive and more construction gets underway.

“Tracking apps are always good so you can just check and save all this time going this way,” said McGee. “I can just hit the app and say, one over there… one over there, and just pay online.”

The town council will meet Thursday, September 9. The parking issues and parking websites are expected to be discussed. To find a spot using this technology — text “Parking” to “239-FMBEACH” or visit the program’s website.

