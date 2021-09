In this episode of the Rox Pile Rockies Report, we talk about the Colorado Rockies and how they took three of four games against the Philadelphia Phillies on the road. The Rockies have said that they really don’t want to be spoilers for other teams and their postseason chances because they would like to be in postseason contention themselves but we discuss how they have been spoilers for the Phillies and could be for the Braves this week. But also, the Rockies have already been spoilers for the Phillies and other teams for one other reason.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO