First they extended lorry drivers’ hours. Now, they’ve made the tests they have to pass to take to the roads easier. I know, I know. Expecting something better than an attempt at a quick fix from this government in response to its Brexit-created driver shortages, which have led to a full blown supply chain crisis, was always a fool’s errand. This is, after all, an administration that has time and again put culture wars above competence. So, yes, the real fools are the people in ministerial offices who are behind this. But let’s take a quick look at the changes....

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO