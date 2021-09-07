'Wicked Herkimer County' book recalls crimes and will help fund work on 1834 Jail

For more than a century, the 1834 Herkimer County Jail held prisoners arrested for robbery, arson, murder and other crimes. Some of those inmates are featured among the 27 stories included in the new book, "Wicked Herkmer County," and to Caryl Hopson, who co-edited the collection with Sue Perkins, it seems only fitting that the proceeds from the book will go toward the Friends of Historic Herkimer County's efforts to restore the jail that once housed them.