CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

What outdoor gear our editors are buying for fall

By Matador Team
matadornetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether or not you want to admit it, fall is right around the corner. That means there’s just a few months left to enjoy the great outdoors before winter shuts the door on our hiking, cycling, and camping plans. Luckily, fall is the perfect time to get out in nature and enjoy the not-too-hot, not-too-cold temperatures, changing leaves, and diminishing crowds. Getting the most out of fall, however, means equipping yourself with the right gear.

matadornetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
panoramanow.com

Best Gear To Pack for a Fall Hiking Trip

As summer transitions into fall, you may be planning a scenic hiking trip to enjoy the changing foliage and cooler weather. Although, if you’re a hiking beginner, you might not know what to bring with you on the hike itself. Make sure to follow this list of the best gear to pack for a fall hiking trip so you come prepared for your best hiking trip of the year.
LIFESTYLE
WRGB

Saratoga-based 'Shurable' lets you rent gear for the great outdoors

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — “Easiest way to explain it - picture Airbnb, literally for outdoor products.”. He's from Saratoga ... And came up with the idea when he wanted to rent a mountain bike but couldn't find one. “Everyone knows what Airbnb is like. Why can't I not create...
AIRBNB
triathlete.com

What Our Editors Used and Loved in August

Every month our editors and staff spend hours and hours doing triathlon-y type things. We test the newest gear—but we also spend a lot of time in our old favorites. And we all spend our free time on our own swim-bike-run adventures too. So we know what works, and what definitely doesn’t. Each month, we share our favorite things getting us through the tri-life right now.
EDUCATION
Williston Daily Herald

Our Outdoors: The Need for Nets

The things you own end up owning you. It’s a statement I say every so often in life, as mechanical things break down, technology freezes up, and the piles of day-to-day stuff mount in the corner of the basement storage area. I uttered it at least once this weekend as a summer’s worth of clutter which accumulated between the end of school, road trips, holidays and other adventures was purged from our house and garage or boxed and stashed to be dealt with more permanently somewhere down the road. While finishing up on the far wall beyond the two cars in the garage, however, I looked at the oversized net I had bought for a sturgeon trip which was canceled at the last minute, due to travel restrictions and Covid concerns over a year ago. I didn’t even go near it, as I knew someday, hopefully even next spring, I’d need it for those big fish on the Rainy River once again. It certainly didn’t meet the criteria for the ongoing ousting of unnecessaries.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Filters#Weather#Travel Pack#Bacteria#Matador Network#The Hydro Flask#Tahe#Lifestraw#Helly Hansen Mens Team
matadornetwork.com

All the gear you need for camping with kids this fall

Fall is the perfect season for family camping. The cooler weather makes sleeping outside a little more comfortable for kids and you may find many campsites around the US to be less crowded. Camping out with kids is a childhood right of passage, but it’s important to be prepared and make sure you have all of the camping essentials for the family. We’ve put together a list of some of our favorite products for your youngsters to make sure they are as comfortable as possible in the outdoors. From child-sized sleeping bags, headlamps to junior water bottles here’s your list of camping essentials for the family this fall.
HOBBIES
Hypebae

Samsøe & Samsøe Crafts Chic Outdoor Gear With Nordisk

Arriving as part of its Fall/Winter 2021 collection, Scandinavian brand Samsøe & Samsøe has joined forces with outdoor label Nordisk to create a collection of stylish accessories for your adventures. “We really felt that there was an urgency in working with the feelings we had when we were creating the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The Best Cold-Weather Running Gear To Buy in 2021

There’s nothing better than a brisk run in the autumn or winter seasons, but to make it comfortable and productive to your training and health, certain cold-weather running gear is necessary. Here, we’ll talk about the best gear you can buy for running during the colder months and why you ought to opt for it despite the sometimes hefty price tags. For some wisdom on clothing decisions, New York City-based triathlon and running coach Jonathan Cane says, “Dress as if it were 15-20 degrees warmer and you weren’t running. The faster you run, the more heat you’ll generate.” Layering is the...
SHOPPING
FASHION Magazine |

Stylish Outdoor Gear to Bring On Your Next Adventure

From designer folding chairs to colourful water shoes, we've got you covered with chic outdoor clothing and accessories. Many of us turned to the great outdoors this summer to escape our cramped apartments in the city and find comfort in the sights and sounds of nature. According to Huffington Post, some doctors in British Columbia are actually prescribing outdoor activities to boost patients’ physical and mental health. And research has found that spending time in outdoor green spaces, such as parks and gardens, can lower our stress levels and increase our ability to concentrate. Whether you’re going on a camping, hiking or fishing trip, or just park-hopping in your hood, functionality is a must — and looking cute is always a plus.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
9&10 News

Happy Healthy Home: Fall Gear Guide 2021

With kids back in school and the weather cooling down, now’s a good time to start breaking out our fall essentials. Lifestyle expert, Emily Richett gathers up some of her favorite products to take you and your family right into fall and beyond. For more information about the products mentioned...
SHOPPING
Vice

The Best Labor Day Sales on Outdoor Gear

Stupid-hot deals on all of our favorite stuff. For us, Labor Day weekend is a time to take a load off, have one or nine beers, and grill to our collective heart’s content. On the other hand, some of you psychos are gonna be strapping on your hiking boots, slathering on the bug spray, and readying your canoes for a long weekend full of exercise and adventure—and that’s great! We wish we were you! We’d love to brag to our friends and family about how we traversed the mighty rivers of North America and celestially navigated our way back home when our GPS battery died, all while drinking a tasteful amount of bourbon and wrestling lake sharks. (The only wrestling we’ll likely be doing is with Monday’s hangover.)
SHOPPING
gearjunkie.com

Duffels, GoPros, and More Outdoor Gear Deals

This week, find great deals on Backcountry, GoPro, La Sportiva, and more. Chaco Z/1 Classic — Men’s & Women’s: $56-95 (Up to 41% Off) Get the classic Chaco design in a bold color-block effect. Dial in your foot’s fit with the adjustable straps. The supportive footbed stabilizes your foot, while the nonmarking rubber outsole provides security no matter the terrain.
SHOPPING
Recordernews.com

Outdoors: Purchasing high-end gear is up to hunter

A particular question I see asked all too often, primarily across various social media groups and hunting forums, is one for real thought. Is high-end gear worth the rather substantial price tag that comes along with it?. My answer to that is, well, it depends. Honestly, it depends on who...
HOBBIES
matadornetwork.com

The ultimate gear guide for your multi-day rafting adventure

Whether you are joining an organized whitewater rafting trip or setting out with a group of friends, having the right gear for a multi-day wilderness river trip is imperative for comfort and safety. Besides the obvious items to get down a river like a raft, inflatable ducky, or whitewater SUP boards, there is a lot more that you need to pack into your dry bags.
LIFESTYLE
themanual.com

The Best Outdoor Alcohol Gear for Drinking in the Wild

It’s a simple fact that food tastes better when you’re sitting outdoors. The same goes for booze. An ice-cold domestic lager by the campfire trumps even the best craft draft at your favorite watering hole. But, your outdoor drinking selection needn’t revolve around canned and bottled beverages. With the right gear, you can elevate your al fresco drinking game with a go-anywhere cocktail-making kit that rivals even the best home bar setups.
LIFESTYLE
1011now.com

Arbor Day Farm gears up for fall fun

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday marked the first day of meteorological fall and while it doesn’t quite feel like it, Nebraska fall favorites are already gearing up for what’s to come. In the fall of 2020, just two days before Arbor Day Farm’s biggest event of the season, the...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
theeverygirl.com

Our Fashion Editor’s Fall 2021 Wishlist

I’ve always been a proponent of a little retail therapy, but since starting my job as a fashion editor, I’ve had to do a 180-degree flip on my mentality of approaching it. I spend my days trying to find the very best things each season has to offer, which means that if I’m not careful, my apartment can turn into a sea of clothing bursting out of my closets. When it comes to fall clothes, this can become a serious problem.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
chainstoreage.com

CSA Exclusive: REI provides virtual access to outdoor gear experts

REI is connecting customers with on-demand, digital access to one-on-one product tutorials. Thomas Davis, REI virtual outfitting program manager, recently spoke with Chain Store Age about the member-owned, outdoor co-op retailer’s rapidly-growing virtual appointment platform. “Having on-demand access to expertise has always been in REI’s roadmap,” said Davis. “During the...
HIKING
grmag.com

Editor’s letter: Fall feast

Travel and food go hand in hand, so this fall, pack your car and head to the lakeshore for a weekend of fun and feasting. The lakeshore communities of Holland, Grand Haven, Saugatuck and Muskegon each have their own unique claim as foodie destinations. Restaurateur Lucas Grill is working to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy