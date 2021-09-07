CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Red Wings: Penalty Kill & Power Play – Regress or Progress?

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a pretty busy off-season, the Detroit Red Wings are expected to progress this year. With the addition (and subtraction) of multiple players and important prospects inching their way to the roster, it looks as though overall progression is inevitable. But is that the case for the special teams?. Penalty...

octopusthrower.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

If Red Wings Trade Dylan Larkin, the Maple Leafs Should Be Interested

The Toronto Maple Leafs could go even further with their strategy of paying star players and using cheap contracts to fill out the rest of the roster. Yesterday I came across an article about trading Dylan Larkin on Octopus Thrower, a Detroit Red Wings FanSided Site. They suggested a William Nylander for Dylan Larkin swap, and while that is patently ridiculous from a Maple Leafs perspective, the idea of trading Larkin to Toronto is a good one.
NHL
discoverestevan.com

Bruins Fall to Red Wings in Pre-Season Action

The Estevan Bruins lost 3-2 to the Weyburn Red Wings on Tuesday night at Affinity Place. It was the first SJHL game in Estevan in several months after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out most of the 2020-2021 season. The Red Wings took the lead early in the third period as...
NHL
FanSided

Will the Red Wings Exceed Their Projected Point Total?

Vegas and various betting sites have released their projected projected point totals for the NHL’s 2021-22 regular season and according to Wynnbet.com, the line for the Detroit Red Wings sits at 77.5. In the shortened season last year, the Red Wings finished with 48 points in 56 games – that’s...
NHL
chatsports.com

Red Wings unveil roster for 2021 NHL Prospect Tournament

The 2021 NHL Prospect Tournament is set to drop the puck next week in Traverse City, and the Detroit Red Wings will be well-represented with a handful of first-round picks. The team released the roster Wednesday afternoon:. The tournament will return to Centre Ice from Thusday, Sept. 16 to Monday,...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pius Suter
Person
Luke Glendening
Person
Darren Helm
Person
Dan Bylsma
Person
Nick Leddy
Person
Alex Tanguay
MLive.com

Red Wings mailbag: Who is poised for a breakout season?

The Detroit Red Wings’ leaders produced only 11 goals and 26 points, paltry totals even in an abbreviated 56-game season. They have many players with a lot of room for improvement. Who is most likely to rebound in 2021-22? That was among the questions from MLive readers in this week’s...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Leddy, Bertuzzi & Fabbri Highlight Team’s Trading Block

If we’re being honest with ourselves, nobody is truly safe for a rebuilding team under Steve Yzerman. Anthony Mantha seemed to be as safe as you could imagine when he signed a four-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings last Fall, and yet not even a year later, he’s getting ready for his first training camp as a member of the Washington Capitals. Professional hockey is a business, and rebuilding teams are almost always open for it.
NHL
FanSided

Red Wings: Nedeljkovic Success is Key for Team Improvement

Alex Nedeljkovic is one of the many new faces on the Detroit Red Wings roster – and he may be the most important for the team’s improvement. Detroit’s Former goaltender Jonathan Bernier may not be in line to win a Vezina, but he was rock solid with the Red Wings, offering a stabilizing presence in net. Even in Detroit’s worst season in decades, he managed to hold a save percentage of .907 in 46 starts in 2019-20.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings#The Iowa Wild
chatsports.com

In-Depth In The Division: Detroit Red Wings

Over the next few weeks, Die By The Blade staffers will take an in-depth look at each of the other teams in the Atlantic Division as the Buffalo Sabres prepare for the 2021-22 season. First up: the Detroit Red Wings!. Last Season’s Results: 19-27-10, 48 points (7th in the Discover...
NHL
chatsports.com

Which Detroit Red Wings Could Play at the Olympics?

US' forward Dylan Larkin celebrate scoring during the IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championships Group A match between Germany and USA on May 19, 2019 in Kosice, Slovakia. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images) The NHL recently announced plans to allow...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

The Grind Line: Red Wings 2021-22 Storylines

What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Tony Wolak, Devin Little, Kyle Knopp, and Jeff Middleton are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
NHL
97.9 WGRD

Detroit Red Wings Captain Shows Off Dog

Nearly a quarter of million people are following the Detroit Red Wings on TikTok. It's the team's verified account and their latest effort shows the team's captain showing off his dog. #71 Dylan Larkin is seen picking up his large dog and mugging for the camera. The sheep dog is...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
wingingitinmotown.com

The Red Wings long road back to contention

There’s been a lot of change this offseason. The Red Wings finally rid themselves of some of their worst contracts. The prospects are on the rise. Heck, some may even make the leap to the big leagues this offseason. The roster Steve Yzerman inherited and the one he has at his disposal are two totally different monsters. But, like all monsters, they need to be conquered in their own unique way.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Former Red Wings Deserving of Hall of Fame Induction

The presidential election is heating up at warp speed, so it’s a perfect time to review the NHL’s own election process and present and future Detroit Red Wings Hall of Fame candidates. The Hall of Fame announced it has moved last year’s ceremony to Nov. 2021, and because of this, there will be no selections made next year.
NHL
Yardbarker

“Most Improved” Michael Rasmussen Ready for Next Step with Red Wings

“Michael Rasmussen, for me, is the most improved player from a year ago,” Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said at the tail end of the 2020-21 season. ““He’s clearly a better skater, clearly playing with more confidence, a better defensive player. From a year ago to today he’s probably come the furthest in terms of development.”
HOCKEY
chatsports.com

Red Wings: Potential Breakout Performances in the Prospect Tournament

KELOWNA, BC - NOVEMBER 26: Sebastian Cossa #33 of the Edmonton Oil Kings defends the net durin third period against the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on November 26, 2019 in Kelowna, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images) The Detroit Red Wings prospect tournament isn’t an event that can make-or-break...
NHL
Yardbarker

Detroit Red Wings Have Options to Upgrade Their Wingers

The Detroit Red Wings did exactly what they needed to do. They addressed their winger situation by letting Anthony Mantha go and getting a haul in return. Jakub Vrana could easily be better than Mantha, and some would argue that he already is. They also got Richard Panik, a rental depth forward on a relatively cheap contract, that left after the season. They also got two draft picks; one turned into Wyatt Johnston, and the other is in the upcoming 2022 draft.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings bring back familiar face on two-year contract

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have re-signed a familiar face as they have inked LW Givani Smith to a two-year contract. Smith, 23, split his third professional campaign between Detroit and the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins in 2020-21. In 16 games with the Red Wings, Smith notched four points (1-3-4) and 21 penalty minutes, while registering 28 hits in 10:35 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound winger notched his first NHL multi-point game with a goal and an assist on Feb. 7 at Florida, while completing the “Gordie Howe Hat Trick” by recording a fighting major in the game as well. Smith also played 25 games for Grand Rapids last season and ranked among team leaders with nine goals (3rd), six assists (T9th), 15 points (7th) and 54 penalty minutes (2nd). Over three full professional seasons, Smith has totaled seven points (3-4-7) and 30 penalty minutes in 37 NHL games with Detroit and 47 points (24-23-47) and 217 penalty minutes in 129 games with the Griffins.
NHL
chatsports.com

Red Wings: Expect Dylan Larkin to Bounce Back in 2021-22

Mar 11, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) during the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports. With the weeks leading up to the season, Octopus Thrower will be profiling a different Detroit Red Wings player....
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings: Can Jakub Vrana Stay Hot in ’21-’22?

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 15: Jakub Vrana #15 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his second period goal while playing the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on April 15, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) In just 11 games with the Detroit Red Wings, Jakub Vrana...
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

145K+
Followers
335K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy