Top 10 Quebec Betting Sites – Comparing The Best Quebec Sports Betting Sites

By Nick Raffoul
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royal Assent of Bill C-218 has legalized single-event wagering in Canada and Quebec sports betting is booming. While single-event betting is still in its infancy, legal bets can already be placed online with Loto Quebec’s official sportsbook, Mise-O-Jeu, and a handful of other licensed operators. With more sportsbooks expected to join the market, residents will soon have access to the best online betting sites. Just by signing up, fans can cash in on the best sports betting bonus offers in Canada. Below, we’ll break down some of the best Quebec sports betting sites that are offering single-event bets.

