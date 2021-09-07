CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawyer County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Sawyer by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Sawyer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Washburn and southwestern Sawyer Counties through 345 AM CDT At 314 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Trego, or 7 miles northeast of Spooner, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Stone Lake around 325 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Little Round Lake, Couderay, Chief Lake on Chippewa Flowage, Chippewa Flowage West, Chippewa Flowage East, Radisson and New Post. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Sawyer County, WI
Trego, WI
Radisson, WI
Washburn, WI
Spooner, WI
Stone Lake, WI
