Opinion: Suspension of the ban on evictions magnifies importance of emergency rent relief funding
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal moratorium — or ban — on evictions. That leaves an estimated 20,000 Idahoans at risk of eviction or homelessness. For the stability of all our communities, it is more important than ever that our Idaho Legislature act to approve funds so that all eligible Idaho families have access to the emergency rent and utility assistance they need to remain stably housed.www.postregister.com
