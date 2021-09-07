CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Opinion: Suspension of the ban on evictions magnifies importance of emergency rent relief funding

By DENISE CARUZZI
Post Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal moratorium — or ban — on evictions. That leaves an estimated 20,000 Idahoans at risk of eviction or homelessness. For the stability of all our communities, it is more important than ever that our Idaho Legislature act to approve funds so that all eligible Idaho families have access to the emergency rent and utility assistance they need to remain stably housed.

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
hillrag.com

Apply for Utility and Rent Relief

The public health emergency has ended, suspending the moratorium on evictions, utility payments and late fees. Utilities such as DC Water announced that late fees on past due balances resumed September 1. There are many programs out there that can help you make your payments, and simply by applying help...
HOUSE RENT
fox26houston.com

COVID-19 rental relief fund

FOX 26 Houston wants to make sure you realize that you have yet another chance to apply for financial assistance from Harris County. They've added an extra $30 million to the COVID relief fund. We talk to an expert about who qualifies.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Rent relief could save tenants from eviction. But advocates say many have already moved out.

New Balance sneakers squeaking on the tile floor, Matthew Losak pushed down a quiet hallway in one of the three towering hi-rises of the Enclave, a massive apartment complex with more than 1,000 units in White Oak, Md. He checked a clipboard covered with half a dozen names and addresses. He then knocked on a door, listened, and knocked again.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Arkansas Online

Arkansas allows rent relief without landlord buy-in

Arkansas has relaxed some of the requirements for its program to help tenants who are behind on rent because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday. The state Department of Human Services received $173 million from the federal government at the beginning of 2021 to distribute to renters...
ARKANSAS STATE
thesungazette.com

County approves plan for emergency COVID relief funds

Tulare County says $90 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding will be spent on one-time projects and to support low-income communities. On Aug. 26, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors held a special hearing to approve a plan to spend $90,552,914 in federal funds. Approximately $45 Million of this...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Legislature#Landlord#Homelessness#The U S Supreme Court#Idahoans#The U S Congress
NewsChannel 36

Assemblyman Palmesano blasts NYS Democratic majority over extension of eviction pause, slow rollout of federal rent relief

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Thursday, Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R – Corning) blasted the Hochul Administration and the Democratic majority in both the State Senate and Legislature over the extension of the eviction moratorium, as well as the issues surrounding the disbursement of the more than $2 billion in federal relief funding that was provided to the state.
ALBANY, NY
audacy.com

Lawmakers announce reforms to rent relief program

BUFFALO (WBEN) - State Senator Sean Ryan and Assemblymember Jon Rivera held a press conference Friday morning to announce the passage of legislation aimed at improving the state's COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program. "The COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program was designed to assist both renters and landlords, but the Cuomo...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Homeless
Bangor Daily News

Maine has staved off eviction wave by giving out rent relief faster than other states

A robust rental assistance program has managed to keep Maine renters in their homes despite fears of mass evictions following the end of federal protections. Maine has been faster than most states in distributing rental assistance from two congressional COVID-19 relief packages, according to state data. That’s allowed tenants to avoid evictions due to non-payment of rent as a patchwork of federal prohibitions on evictions have expired in recent weeks. However, other types of evictions are still happening.
MAINE STATE
Post Register

Boise mayor establishes mask, COVID vaccine mandates for city events depending on size

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Events in the city of Boise moving forward will require some mask or COVID vaccine mandates as the Delta variant continues to spread. On Tuesday, Mayor Lauren McLean said she's requiring events with more than 250 people or more will need to require proof of vaccine or a negative test for all attendees. In addition, masks will be required indoors and outdoors if social distancing of six feet or less cannot be maintained.
BOISE, ID
Channel 6000

Oregon tenants still waiting for rent help as evictions loom

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon is working against the clock to deliver rental assistance to tenants facing eviction. At the beginning of August, Oregon had paid just under 5% of tenants who had applied for help through the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Just 13% of households have been paid...
OREGON STATE
princewilliamtimes.com

Virginia leads nation in distribution of federal rent relief

Virginia has distributed more of its share of federal rent relief money to families struggling in the pandemic than any other state in the country, according to U.S. Treasury data. “This is a great thing,” said Christie Marra, the director of housing advocacy at the Virginia Poverty Law Center. “The...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy