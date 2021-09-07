Schools prepare for in-person learning, vaccinations, and new guidance
Across New York and much of the country, schools are retiring their pandemic hybrid learning models, in hopes of giving their students a normal school life. Nearly every educator you ask will tell you that in-person learning is substantially better for students than its remote alternative. Something else they may tell you is that many school districts, particularly smaller or more rural districts, don’t have the staffing or resources to offer a hybrid model anymore.www.wrvo.org
