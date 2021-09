For the first time this season, the Colorado Rockies have been swept at home. In what was initially a pitchers dual through the first five innings, turned into another scoring fest in the late innings. The Rockies carried a one run lead into the ninth inning but still new to being a closer, Carlos Estévez could not slam the door shut and instead was responsible for the four total runs given up in the ninth. His fifth blown save of the season.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO