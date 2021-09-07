CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Avenue residents successfully persuade Cleveland, Metroparks officials to scuttle plans to widen sidewalks for bicyclists, joggers: The Wake Up podcast

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
 8 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The sidewalks won’t be getting any wider on Lake Avenue. You can listen online here. It sounds like a good idea, widening sidewalks along the street in the Edgewater neighborhood to better accommodate bicyclists and joggers. But many residents expressed opposition because they worried it would damage trees and increase the risk of flooding, among other issues. In other news, millions of FirstEnergy customers have to reset the passwords to their online accounts because of repeated hacking attempts. And a $2 billion plan to renovate Hopkins International Airport is drawing little public interest from mayoral candidates in Cleveland.

