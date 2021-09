The British pound has reversed directions and is in positive territory on Wednesday. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3823, up 0.15% on the day. The reopening of the UK economy in July has fuelled a rise in inflation, and August CPI surged 3.2% (YoY), up sharply from 2.0% in July. The BoE has taken a page from the Federal Reserve’s playbook, insisting that higher inflation is temporary. I don’t expect the Bank to change its tune, despite the August numbers. Still,

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO