15 Ways To Get Amped for a Date

Single, partnered or married, any romantically inclined outing can use some pre-party. Here are some delicious ways to feel your best before heading out:. While you’re getting ready or driving to your destination, put on some tunes. Music has a way of setting a tone and altering moods. Play something that puts you in the right state of mind. Everyone has their own version of it (I tend to go for female powerhouses pre-date, but you do you). Better yet, sing or play along with whatever floats your musical boat. Let it out, get your karaoke on solo style, and sure, walk that catwalk to the beat down the hall or do a quick salsa move around the kitchen counter. Let the music move you, straight into a fun and confident attitude that starts a date off right.