— The personal digital twin is gaining momentum in the industry and while some see it as a savior in health and personal development, others see it as a potential risk for manipulation. One such company, Mind Bank Ai, is on a quest to move humanity forward by being the world’s first and most trusted guardians of personal digital twin technology. The future “grandchildren” of Siri and Alexa are actually you and me and our digital twins are able to help us self-care, self-reflect for personal growth, and live forever through data.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 15 HOURS AGO