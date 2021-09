“Space can wait: magnate gives to end extreme poverty.” It’s the kind of headline that many wish they were waking up to, but unfortunately this is fake news. Concern Worldwide, a non-profit dedicated to helping the world’s poorest people, has teamed up with global creative agency Fred & Farid in its first-ever US campaign. The series calls out income inequality and puts the heat on the world’s wealthiest individuals and organizations to do more in the fight against poverty.

ADVOCACY ・ 9 HOURS AGO