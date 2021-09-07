Fast quantum random number generator fits on a fingertip

A new quantum simulator uses microwave photons in a superconducting cavity to simulate particles on a lattice similar to those found in superconductors or atomic nuclei. A quantum simulator is a limited-use quantum computer: a machine that can be programmed to replicate the behavior of a specific quantum system that is too complex to simulate using classical methods. Because of their comparative simplicity, many researchers believe that quantum simulators could deliver useful applications sooner than universal quantum computers will. With this goal in mind, Christopher Wilson of the University of Waterloo in Canada and colleagues have used a chip-based superconducting cavity to build a quantum simulator that can simulate quantum particles on a lattice [1]. Such particle-lattice systems can be used as models for the behavior of high-temperature superconductors or the particles inside an atomic nucleus.

