Fast quantum random number generator fits on a fingertip
Smartphones could soon come equipped with a quantum-powered source of random numbers after researchers in China developed a quantum random number generator (QRNG) chip small enough to sit comfortably on a fingertip. What’s more, the new integrated photonic chip generates random numbers at rate of 18.8 gigabits per second – a record-high rate that should allow the generator to interface with the ever-increasing speed of Internet communications.physicsworld.com
Comments / 0