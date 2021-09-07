CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast quantum random number generator fits on a fingertip

By Pradeep Niroula
Physics World
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmartphones could soon come equipped with a quantum-powered source of random numbers after researchers in China developed a quantum random number generator (QRNG) chip small enough to sit comfortably on a fingertip. What’s more, the new integrated photonic chip generates random numbers at rate of 18.8 gigabits per second – a record-high rate that should allow the generator to interface with the ever-increasing speed of Internet communications.

