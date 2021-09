The Bitcoin market initially rallied on Monday but gave back a lot of the gains to form an inverted hammer, which is a potentially negative sign. However, we are sitting on the 50-day EMA, so that in and of itself would probably offer a little bit of support. The 50-day EMA is an indicator that will attract a certain amount of attention, and the fact that we bounced just a bit shows signs of life.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO