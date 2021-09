LTC/USD – Daily Chart. The LTC/USD daily chart reveals that the crypto-economic trade falls back into ranges of between $200 and $150. All the indicators are in the range-bound trading zones. The 14-day SMA trend-line is a bit above the 50-day SMA trend-line as the bullish trend-line managed drawn to touch the smaller SMA. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the oversold region, with the lines closed near the range of zero. That indicates that the pressure may soon set to get settled around the lower range trading line.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO