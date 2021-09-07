WD OptiNAND Technology integrates HDDs with iNAND embedded flash drives
At its HDD Reimagine event Western Digital has introduced a new flash-enhanced drive architecture with OptiNAND technology enabling the integration of HDDs with iNAND embedded flash drives. Providing a solution “to meet the exponential growth in data creation by delivering the capacity, performance and reliability needed to store vast amounts of data today and well into the future” explains Western Digital.www.geeky-gadgets.com
