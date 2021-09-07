CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WD OptiNAND Technology integrates HDDs with iNAND embedded flash drives

At its HDD Reimagine event Western Digital has introduced a new flash-enhanced drive architecture with OptiNAND technology enabling the integration of HDDs with iNAND embedded flash drives. Providing a solution “to meet the exponential growth in data creation by delivering the capacity, performance and reliability needed to store vast amounts of data today and well into the future” explains Western Digital.

WD boasts of its OptiNAND flash-enhanced HDD architecture

On Tuesday, at its HDD Reimagine event, Western Digital introduced what it calls OptiNAND technology. From the name you might immediately conclude that this is some kind of rehashed SSHD technology that WD is putting forward, but it insists otherwise. Some key differences are that the embedded controller NAND isn't used as traditional data storage, and OptiNAND is a multi-tier architecture change which also includes a new SoC and proprietary firmware algorithm. The result is the best 20TB+ drives with enhanced capacity, performance, and reliability, says WD.
COMPUTERS
Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 integrates Dial technology

Tags: ASUSTeK (TPE:2357), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Asus launched a lot of attractive new PCs and devices on Thursday. Most of the gear was targeting the content creator market, under the ProArt sub-brand, but there were also some new Zenbooks, business and gaming monitors, plus a pocket projector with auto portrait mode. You can read about all the new Asus products via its EdgeUp blog, but today I wanted to highlight the new Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 which integrates a dial into the palm rest, think of it like an embedded Surface Dial.
ELECTRONICS
