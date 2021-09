It has been a disappointing start to the campaign for Leroy Sane with Bayern Munich. After a year of settling in Bavaria, Sane was expected to hit the ground running this season. Despite the effort from the winger, the first three league games were not exactly productive for him. His poor performances were not taken lightly by the Bavarian faithful as he was jeered during 3-2 win against FC Koln.

