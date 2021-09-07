Simmons off base on mask wearing

I’d like to respond to the letter you published from John Simmons of Rehoboth wherein he accuses Sara Ford of being a “heartless political hack.” I’m surprised that you published what looks to be a personal attack on her character. Much of his letter is his opinion of the effect...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Plenty has been said about putting on a mask since the COVID-19 pandemic began. There is plenty of truth, but also no shortage of misinformation and disinformation. FSU Medical School Assistant Professor and practicing pediatrician Dr. Ramiz Kseri spoke with WCTV in late August for nearly...
During the age of COVID-19 where face coverings such as masks are a growing requirement, properly wearing and maintaining your mask is important. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tells us that wearing a mask does not raise the carbon dioxide (CO2) level in the air you breathe. Cloth masks and surgical masks do not provide an airtight fit across the face. The CO2 escapes into the air through the masks when you breathe out or talk. CO2 molecules are small enough to easily pass-through mask material. In contrast, the respiratory droplets that carry the virus that causes COVID-19 are much larger than CO2, so they cannot pass as easily through a properly designed and properly worn mask.
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Southeastern Ohio’s hospitals are calling on residents to get vaccinated and wear masks. That comes in a joint statement Monday signed by leaders of nine regional-and mostly rural-hospital systems:. Jeff Graham, President & CEO, Adena Health System, Scott Cantley, President & CEO, Memorial Health System (Marietta),...
I recently saw a letter in the Acorn regarding kids having to wear masks in school. I feel this letter really disregarded the magnitude of COVID. The writer of this letter made valid points about the effects of masks on a communicative level, but with masks being off outside kids will be able to engage with their classmates and have the nonverbal aspect of communication apparent.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
In a new study from NYU Grossman School of Medicine, researchers found a buildup of coronavirus in the lungs is likely behind the steep mortality rates seen in the pandemic. The results contrast with previous suspicions that simultaneous infections, such as bacterial pneumonia or overreaction of the body’s immune defense system, played major roles in a heightened risk of death.
Marty Makary is a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health, editor-in-chief of Medpage Today, and author of “The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care — and How to Fix It." It’s okay to have an incorrect scientific hypothesis. But when...
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers, policy makers, and journalists have viewed hospitalizations as an important indicator of the disease burden, often citing increases in that measure as a justification for government interventions aimed at curtailing virus transmission, such as business restrictions and mask requirements. Hospitalization numbers do have advantages over case tallies, which are highly dependent on who happens to be tested, and fatality reports, which are a lagging indicator, since deaths may be recorded weeks after diagnosis. But because hospitalization rates reflect patients who test positive for COVID-19, they do not tell us how many were admitted for treatment of the disease or how many experienced severe symptoms.
Doctors at Austin hospitals are encouraging pregnant individuals to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and to seek monoclonal antibody treatment if they contract the virus. Since pregnant people are considered at higher risk for developing severe complications from COVID-19, they should prioritize getting vaccinated against the virus, Dr. Alison Cahill, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist for Ascension Seton and a professor in the Dell Medical School Department of Women's Health, told Community Impact Newspaper on Sept. 13.
For most people, Alzheimer’s disease is the first condition they think of when they hear the word dementia—and for understandable reasons. The degenerative brain disease is the most common type of dementia, an umbrella term for loss of memory, language, and other thinking abilities that become severe enough to interfere with a person’s daily life. However, Alzheimer’s is far from the only one.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More hospitals are starting to offer monoclonal antibodies to help treat COVID-19, but how exactly does the therapy work?. “What it can theoretically do is if someone is exposed to the virus, these antibodies can block that person from actually having the infection. Or, if someone has already been infected, it helps with the infection – as long as you get it in early enough – from spreading,” explained Adarsh Bhimraj, MD, infectious disease specialist for Cleveland Clinic.
I strongly encourage that kids wear masks for the start of school this year, especially children under 12 and older unvaccinated kids. Masks limited the spread of COVID last year, leading to a successful in-person education for our children while many elsewhere were virtual most of the year. This year we have the benefit of vaccinations in most teachers and some kids, but Delta’s contagiousness is proving itself in unmasked schools already.
I am a concerned student about COVID-19, as are most of our student body. We all wear our masks, in and outside of the buildings. It certainly makes things slightly more difficult in terms of verbal communication, but masks are well worth that. They keep the chance of our exposure to COVID-19 at a minimum. We all know this, but it is imperative we remember it.
A new method is nearing a critical development threshold. The United Kingdom's NHS approved a new cholesterol-reducing shot that will be provided to 300,000 people throughout the next three years, according to a press release from the U.K. agency. Crucially, this marks the first use for a novel new therapeutic...
MONDAY, Sept. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Increased severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) abundance and low anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody response are associated with COVID-19 mortality, while hospital-acquired respiratory pathogen acquisition is not associated with fatal outcomes, according to a study published online Aug. 31 in Nature Microbiology. Imran Sulaiman,...
Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines provoke different levels of antibody response within and between age groups. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines differ in the levels of antibody response they provoke, according to results from a head-to-head comparison and the analysis by age of the vaccine recipients. Jeffrey Wilson,...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Mayo Clinic is encouraging cancer patients to get a third dose of Covid vaccine. Mayo’s recommendation deals with certain cancer patients who have received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Those who have received the Johnson & Johnson 19 vaccine do not need a third dose at the time.
