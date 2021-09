There's this weird argument that Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side of 2020/21 weren't actually good enough to win the Champions League. Sure, they lacked potency in attack, but when you put together an elite defence that can stifle Porto, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Manchester City, you don't need to score two goals a game. Chelsea conceded just twice in their seven knockout games, and that's why they won the title.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO