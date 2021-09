CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. What If…? allows Marvel Studios the opportunity to introduce some fresh and wild new concepts to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or multiverse to be more specific). Star-Lord T’Challa and evil Doctor Strange are only a few of the variants fans have been introduced to thus far. Of course, one also can’t forget Captain Carter, who valiantly took down HYDRA in place of Steve Rogers on the show’s premiere episode.The story changed up a number of things from 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and, in the process, it actually repurposed a setting that was cut from the original movie.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO