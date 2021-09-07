Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sawyer; Washburn The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Washburn County in northwestern Wisconsin Central Sawyer County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 328 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stone Lake, or 8 miles south of Hayward, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Chief Lake on Chippewa Flowage around 335 AM CDT. Couderay around 340 AM CDT. Chippewa Flowage West, Chippewa Flowage East and New Post around 345 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Winter. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH