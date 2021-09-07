CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cabrera expected to start for Miami against New York

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

New York Mets (69-69, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (57-80, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 6.59 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-1, 5.23 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +142, Mets -163; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head to play the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

The Marlins are 36-33 in home games in 2020. Miami has slugged .373 this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the club with a .457 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Mets have gone 28-42 away from home. New York’s lineup has 150 home runs this season, Pete Alonso leads the club with 30 homers.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-3. Jeurys Familia notched his ninth victory and Jonathan Villar went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Sandy Alcantara registered his 13th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .457.

Alonso leads the Mets with 81 RBIs and is batting .265.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.12 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mets: 8-2, .312 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Miguel Rojas: (trap), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jorge Alfaro: (knee).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Brandon Nimmo: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Brett Gardner wins the war with Mets by hitting Lindor and Baez with thumbs down (Video)

A benches-clearing tiff between the Yankees and Mets had Brett Gardner flashing the “thumbs down” at Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez. The Yankees and Mets produced a social media dream on Sunday night with the benches-clearing over yapping between Giancarlo Stanton and Francisco Lindor. Of all the memorable moments, Brett...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Miami Marlins at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The boos turned to cheers real quick on Tuesday as Javier Báez scored the winning run on an error to cap a crazy comeback for the Mets in the first matchup. In a game resumed after it was suspended in the first inning, the Mets came back from a 5-1 deficit in the ninth that ended with Báez scoring all the way from first on a single and an error.
MLB
arcamax.com

Command eludes Edward Cabrera in Miami Marlins loss to New York Mets

MIAMI — The highlight of top pitcher prospect Edward Cabrera’s third Miami Marlins start came when he was in the batter’s box. With a runner on first in the second inning and an 0-1 count, Cabrera showed bunt to New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco before pulling back and swinging away at a four-seam fastball. Cabrera roped the pitch 102.5 mph down the left-field line for a game-tying RBI double, his first career MLB hit.
MLB
Newsday

Mets' Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard progress; Brandon Nimmo to return this week

As the remaining regular season dips under the three-week mark, Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard are set to take significant steps forward in their comeback attempts in the coming days. DeGrom is scheduled to throw from the slope of the mound, manager Luis Rojas said. And Syndergaard is due to...
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Miami to visit New York Tuesday

Miami Marlins (55-78, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (65-67, third in the NL East) BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Aguilar and the Marlins will take on the Mets Tuesday. The Mets are 40-27 in home games in 2020. New York is slugging .383 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .497 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Jon Berti
Person
Stephen Nogosek
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Corey Oswalt
Person
Jeurys Familia
Person
Jorge Alfaro
Person
Joey Lucchesi
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Jordan Yamamoto
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Dellin Betances
The Associated Press

Carrasco scheduled to start as New York hosts Miami

Miami Marlins (55-78, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (65-67, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-6, 3.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 6.94 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -180, Marlins +155; over/under is 7...
MLB
chatsports.com

Cabrera scheduled to start for Marlins at Braves

Miami Marlins (60-82, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-66, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-1, 7.11 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (11-7, 3.49 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -274, Marlins +221; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLB
The Associated Press

Alcantara scheduled to start for Marlins at Nationals

Miami Marlins (60-83, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (59-84, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (8-13, 3.19 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 178 strikeouts) Nationals: Paolo Espino (4-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -130, Marlins +110; over/under is 7 runs.
MLB
ESPN

Alcantara takes no-hitter into 7th, Marlins blank Nats 3-0

WASHINGTON -- — Sandy Alcantara allowed one hit over eight sparkling innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 3-0 on Monday night. With two outs in the seventh, Josh Bell lined a single off the base of the right-field fence to end Alcantara's no-hit bid. The right-hander then retired his next four batters before getting lifted for a pinch hitter, leaving with seven strikeouts and no walks after throwing 96 pitches.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The New York Mets#The Miami Marlins#Data Skrive#Sportradar
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals dominated by Sandy Alcantara in 3-0 win for Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara retired the first 15 batters he faced in order before his bid for perfection ended on an ROE in the first at-bat of the sixth, but the Miami Marlins’ 26-year-old starter kept his no-hit bid intact through six, with a 1-0 lead over the Washington Nationals, then returned to the mound in Nationals Park in the seventh and retired two batters before he gave up a booming liner to right field and off of the wall by Josh Bell, who broke up the right-hander’s no-hitter...
MLB
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals Series Preview: Penultimate homestand begins against Miami Marlins

Even though it was a series between two basement dwellers in their respective divisions, the three-game set between the Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates seemed to act as an interesting yardstick for both teams who are going through rebuilds. Unfortunately for the Nationals, they didn’t cover themselves in a ton...
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: The Francisco Lindor Game

Francisco Lindor homered and whistled his way around the bases three times as he Earned His Pinstripes™©® in the Mets’ 7-6 win in the Subway Series rubber match against the Yankees. Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue short and long, Daily News, MLB, Newsday, North Jersey, Post. In response to the...
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Fedde expected to start as Washington hosts Miami

Miami Marlins (61-83, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (59-85, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (5-7, 6.72 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Nationals: Erick Fedde (6-9, 5.31 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -165, Marlins +145; over/under is 8 runs.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
metsmerizedonline.com

DeGrom, Syndergaard, and Nimmo Making Progress in Injury Rehab

If the Mets want to have any shot at making the playoffs this season, they’ll need to pile up a lengthy winning streak, and rather quickly. Thankfully, three of their best players are close to returning to the active roster. If Jacob deGrom, Brandon Nimmo, and/or Noah Syndergaard return for the Mets over these last three weeks of the season, the team’s playoff chances will improve.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Francisco Lindor hits three home runs as Mets take Subway Series

Baseball games are never really won by just one player, but sometimes one player basically does that. On Sunday night at Citi Field, Francisco Lindor pretty much did that, hitting three home runs and driving in a total of five runs, leading the Mets to a win over the Yankees with a little bit of help from his friends.
MLB
masnsports.com

Game 145 lineups: Nats vs. Marlins

The Nationals avoided the ignominy of being no-hit for the first time Monday night, but let’s be honest: Even if it happened, it would’ve come against a worthy foe in Sandy Alcantara, an All-Star who was in peak form in the series opener. Tonight, they face a highly touted, but far less accomplished opponent in Jesús Luzardo.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Brandon Belt, Alejandro Kirk, Joe Ryan

It’s that magical time of the fantasy baseball season where titles hang in the balance, but most of your league has checked out to focus on football. Only three weeks remain, and more head-to-head leagues are taking a page out of that other sport’s playbook by determining their champion in the penultimate week.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

570K+
Followers
313K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy