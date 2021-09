Climate change is now a climate emergency, but local action plan is giving us a road map. Science matters! We have seen that during the pandemic: Scientists tells us if we get vaccinated and wear masks when needed, we would have a better chance at getting the virus under control. Similarly, in light of the flooding, tornadoes, storms, fires, drought and extended hot weather around the globe recently, we have been given a wake-up call on climate change and, once again, we are reminded that science matters. In fact, the noted Scientific American earlier this year stopped using that term and refers to it as our "climate emergency."

NORTHBROOK, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO