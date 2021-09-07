CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

NMU, AAUP reach tentative contract agreement

Mining Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE — Leadership of the NMU-AAUP faculty union and the administration at Northern Michigan University have reached a tentative agreement for a new five-year contract. The agreement will now be fine-tuned and forwarded to the membership of the union for ratification, officials said. “As with all collective bargaining agreements, you...

www.miningjournal.net

thenorthwindonline.com

NMU-AAUP votes yes for strike authorization

Results from NMU-AAUP’s strike authorization vote show that union members who cast ballots overwhelmingly voted yes with a 183 to 35 in favor of the executive committee to call a strike if necessary. AAUP has been working without a contract since July 1, 2021 and has been in mediation since July 19.
COLLEGES
abc10up.com

NMU Faculty Union reaches tentative Pact with Administration

Leadership of the NMU-AAUP faculty union and Northern Michigan University administration have reached a tentative agreement for a new five-year contract. The union leadership is expected to fine-tune the pact and forward it to members of the union for a final vote. “As with all collective bargaining agreements, you never...
COLLEGES
The Oakland Press

Oakland University reaches agreement with professors, ending strike

A deal was reached early Saturday morning between professors and Oakland University, ending a brief strike by the educators. “We are pleased to announce that as of 12:20am on Saturday, September 4th, 2021, the two sides have reached an agreement at the table,” the American Association of University Professors, Oakland University Chapter, stated on its website at 12:30 a.m. Saturday. “Accordingly, the Bargaining Team is calling an end to the work stoppage effective immediately. Saturday classes will be held as scheduled.Faculty are encouraged to reach out to their students as soon as possible.”
OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Public Schools Community District, DFT Reaches Two-Year Contract Agreement

The 2021-22 fall school year in Detroit is already starting off on a high note, and for good reason: Increased pay for teachers, staff and retirees. Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) and the Detroit Federation of Teachers (DFT) Local 231, officially reached an agreement on a two-year successor contract, just in time for the start of the 21-22 school year, according to a press release.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Lecturers’ union, University of Michigan reach tentative agreement after months at negotiating table

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan and the Lecturers’ Employee Organization reached a tentative agreement on Monday on a new contract. Representatives from both parties issued a joint statement, announcing that minimum salaries for lecturers on both the Dearborn and Flint campuses will increase by $10,000 under the new contract. The move will help to achieve salary uniformity across all three campuses -- one of the union’s key objectives.
ANN ARBOR, MI
belmontonian.com

Tentative Agreement On Vaccine Mandate For Belmont Teachers/Staff

Photo: Belmont teachers and staff will be required to be vaccinated if a tentative agreement is approved. In a joint press release issued Friday afternoon, Sept. 3, representatives of the Belmont School Committee and the local teachers’ union, the Belmont Educators Association, tentatively agreed to mandated vaccinations against the Covid-19 virus for educators and staff working in Belmont’s six public schools.
BELMONT, MA
Mining Journal

A major increase

HOUGHTON — Michigan Technological University’s freshman class is up 23% from last fall, making it the biggest since 1982, the university said. “We’re pleased to see the number of students that recognize the excellence here at Michigan Tech, and also the beautiful location that Tech is in, and the great community that we get to be a part of,” President Rick Koubek said.
HOUGHTON, MI
eaglenews.org

Board of Trustees votes to suspend Soar in 4

This afternoon FGCU’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to suspend the Soar in 4 program for students entering in the fall of 2022. The suspension will not impact current FGCU students who are pursuing reimbursement from the program or 2021 graduates who have met the program’s requirements. “Everyone who has entered [FGCU] since this fall will be grandfathered,” President Mike Martin said during the Board meeting’s discussion.
COLLEGES
Mining Journal

Dr. Buck joins Marquette Family Medicine residency program

MARQUETTE — The Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program has announced Dr. Meredith Buck as its newest faculty member. Buck, who is board certified in family medicine, attended the Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency in Eau Claire, Wisconsin where she served as co-chief resident during her senior academic year. During residency, she was a member of the Quality & Safety and Mayo Clinic Northwest Wisconsin Education Committees.
MARQUETTE, MI
msu.edu

MSU releases university-wide strategic plan

Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., recently unveiled a new strategic plan that articulates a shared vision for the university through the end of the decade. “By 2030, we want Michigan State University to be a premier institution that has significantly expanded opportunity for our Spartan community,...
COLLEGES
uoregon.edu

Trustees to discuss fall term, capital projects and diversity

A few days before the campus returns to full swing with the bulk of UO undergraduate and graduate students, the University of Oregon Board of Trustees will hold its first in-person meeting since March 2020 in Eugene. As the trustees meet for their regular quarterly meeting Sept. 20 and 21,...
EUGENE, OR
Commencement to permanently move from Brookings Quadrangle to Francis Field

After the pandemic forced the University to temporarily relocate Commencement from Brookings Quadrangle to Francis Olympic Field, the move will now be permanent starting next year, with a celebration featuring food, games and entertainment to follow the event. One factor in the decision to change locations was the space constraints...
COLLEGES
Mining Journal

Superior Health Foundation celebrates

The Superior Health Foundation held its 10th Annual Gala on Saturday in the Northern Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. More than 300 people attended the gala, proudly presented by Linda Johnson of eXp Realty in Marquette,. At the event, the SHF presented a check for $10,620 to Dial Help. These funds will be distributed to Communities That Care organizations across the U.P. to address children’s mental health issues brought on by the pandemic. SHF is so incredibly excited to partner with Dial Help on this year’s gala. In the photo from left, are Rebbeca Crane, executive director of Dial Help; Jim LaJoie, executive director of the Superior Health Foundation; Jennifer Levins, Schoolcraft CTC collaborative coordinator; Jennifer Eyler, Marquette County Cares coalition coordinator; and Ginny Machiela, sustainability coordinator of Dial Help. (Submitted photo)
MARQUETTE, MI
Mining Journal

NCLL meeting on Wednesday

MARQUETTE — Northern Center for Lifelong Learning will have its Annual Meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lakenenland. Lorana Jinkerson from The North Country Trail will be the guest speaker. This event is a BYO lunch/drink and folding chair, if you have one, function. There will be many topics to discuss, and the election of new Board Members will take place.
MARQUETTE, MI
Mining Journal

Campaign to help families start

LANSING — The Michigan Education Trust announced a new campaign to help families prepare for their children’s higher education future and highlight the unique advantages of saving with MET. The campaign will run this month during College Savings Month. Administered by the Michigan Department of Treasury, MET is the state’s...
LANSING, MI
Mining Journal

NMU worker recognized for service to veterans

We have not hesitated in the past to use this space to call to the attention of our readers the many good works that take place in our community. Sometimes the people featured here are volunteers, often laboring behind the scenes, providing essential services of one sort or another. On...
MILITARY
Mining Journal

Chamber Chat: GINCC to hold application drive

Anyone who has been unemployed recently can attest to the fact that filling out job applications can feel like a full-time job. At the same time, many would-be employers have been struggling to fill open positions. The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) Application Drive, organized by Michigan Works!, aims to streamline the process for both parties.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
ricethresher.org

Board of Trustees releases comment portal after Task Force’s findings

The Chair of the Rice Board of Trustees Rob Ladd sent an email on Aug. 31 announcing a trustee portal, a survey that invites the thoughts and comments from the Rice community. The first question asks for opinions on what specific actions Rice can take to ensure a diverse and inclusive experience, while the second asks about recommendations regarding the Founder’s Memorial.
RICE, TX

