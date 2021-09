For 50 years, the Department of Ocean Engineering’s Center for Dredging Studies (CDS) at Texas A&M University has hosted an annual Dredging Engineering Short Course for professionals around the world. Though this past year it had to move to an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the five-day course still upheld its reputation and legacy as a world-class continuing education experience by bringing in esteemed lecturers from the dredging industry, government and academia to present the latest science and technological advances in the field.

