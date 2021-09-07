CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India-Bangladesh to release biopic on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): India and Bangladesh will in March 2022 release a biopic on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also known as the architect of Bangladesh's independence. The information was shared by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday after his meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart...

At UNHRC, India rejects OIC remarks on Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): India has slammed Pakistan and OIC at the Human Rights Council for making references to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. India exercised its right of reply and said it has become a habit for Pakistan to misuse the platforms provided by the Council to propagate its malicious propaganda.
INDIA
PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu, Om Birla jointly launch Sansad TV

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Wednesday launched the Sansad TV. The launch date coincides with the International Day of Democracy, informed the official communique by the Prime Minister's Office. Sansad TV...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rajnath Singh addresses in 'Indo-US Economic Summit'

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that Indo-US cooperation will go a long way to restore normalcy and further boost economic dynamism. His remarks came while he was addressing the 'Indo-US Economic Summit' via video conferencing today organised by the Indo-American Chamber...
INDIA
Indian democracy is not a choice, it is way of life

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that Indian democracy is not just a choice made in 1947, but a way of life. Speaking on International Day of Democracy at the international webinar ''Independent India@75: Democratic Traditions'' conducted by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Jaishankar said, "It is appropriate that the International Day of Democracy is commemorated with particular enthusiasm in the world's largest and most energetic democracy. After all, for India, democracy was not just a choice we made in 1947, but a way of life well before that. Few societies can compare with the pluralism that has been our historical characteristic."India has a long tradition of representative government. About 2,500 years ago, the Lichchhavi Republics had developed a consultative and democratic process of governance. Similarly, village panchayats with delegates gathering for a type of local grand assembly was an established custom in the 10th century Chola era, he said.
SOCIETY
Democracy in India is life-stream: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): India is the mother of democracy, and for Indians, democracy is not just a constitutional structure, but a spirit, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after launching Sansad TV on the occasion of International Day of Democracy on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime...
POLITICS
Sansad TV will play important role in establishing dialogue

New Delhi (ANI), September 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said that the newly launched Sansad TV will play a bridge to connect the Parliament and the people. "Through this channel, people from all over the world would be able to access information about the Parliament, parliamentary...
ENTERTAINMENT
pocketgamer.com

PUBG New State will release in India, with pre-registration now open

When PUBG New State was announced earlier this year, the pre-registration was unavailable in China, Vietnam, and India. Other than these countries, the game was available for pre-registration everywhere else. There were no details about whether or not PUBG New State would launch in these regions. However, Krafton has now confirmed that PUBG New State will be available in India when the game launches globally. However, there are still no updates about China or Vietnam.
VIDEO GAMES
Committed to liberty, equality, justice,fraternity: Gadkari

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday greeted on International Day of Democracy and assured that he is committed to ensuring liberty, equality, justice and fraternity in the country. Gadkari hoped to stand as a beacon of hope and inspiration...
INDIA
