Public Safety

EXPLAINER: What's at stake in the 2015 Paris attacks trial?

WHEC TV-10
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) - France is putting on trial 20 men accused in the Islamic State group's 2015 attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured. The proceedings begin Wednesday in an enormous custom-designed chamber. Nine gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of each other at the...

CNN

Main suspect tells Paris attacks trial he's 'an Islamic State soldier'

Paris — The main suspect in a jihadist rampage that killed 130 people across Paris described himself defiantly as "an Islamic State soldier" on Wednesday, upsetting some survivors who took it as a threat at the start of the trial into the 2015 attacks. Salah Abdeslam, 31, appeared in court...
WORLD
North Country Public Radio

The Paris Trial For The November 2015 Attacks Is Set To Begin On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 20 men accused of planning and carrying out the largest peacetime attacks on French soil will go on trial in Paris. Nearly six years ago, 10 attackers killed 130 people and wounded hundreds more in coordinated shootings and suicide bombings at the Bataclan concert hall, a sports stadium and bars and restaurants across the French capital. The ISIS attacks took place on an unusually balmy November Friday night in 2015, when outdoor café tables were full.
PUBLIC SAFETY
94.3 Jack FM

Factbox-Paris Nov. 2015 attacks: key facts about the trial

PARIS (Reuters) – Twenty people go on trial in Paris on Wednesday suspected of involvement in a jihadist assault on Nov. 13, 2015, the most deadly attack ever seen in peacetime France, in which 130 were killed and hundreds injured. A specially-built courtroom and additional rooms where the hearings will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
washingtonnewsday.com

France has begun a marathon trial in the aftermath of the November 2015 Paris attacks.

Following the November 2015 Paris attacks, France has initiated a marathon trial. On Wednesday, the greatest trial in modern French legal history began in connection with the November 2015 attacks in Paris, which left 130 people dead in bars, restaurants, and the Bataclan concert hall.
EUROPE
The Independent

Bataclan terror trial: What happened the night Isis attacked the celebrated Paris music venue?

The French capital is on high alert as the trial of 20 men accused of perpetrating a string of deadly terror attacks in Paris on the night of 13 November 2015 finally gets underway.The atrocities carried out by Islamist militants on the Stade de France, at six restaurants and cafes along the 10th and 11th arrondissement and at the Bataclan concert hall led to the deaths of 130 people and left another 500 injured and the nation in a state of shock.The attacks were subsequently claimed by Isis as a retaliation against France for “insulting” the Prophet Muhammad by...
WORLD
marketresearchtelecast.com

The trial for the 13N attacks in Paris begins, the worst suffered by France

The largest antiterrorist trial in France, and one of the most complex in the recent history of Europe, started this Wednesday in Paris between large security measures to try 20 of those allegedly responsible for the Islamist attacks of November 13, 2015 in the Gallic capital that left 130 dead, hundreds injured and a traumatized country. During the next nine months, in the middle of the electoral campaign, hundreds of witnesses, including former President François Hollande, the almost 1,800 victims constituted in private prosecution and the more than 330 lawyers for the accused and accusers will seek to find answers and clarify responsibilities for a massacre that It shocked the whole of France and a Europe that since then has not stopped living under the jihadist threat.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo aims to oust Emmanuel Macron in bid for French presidency

The socialist mayor of Paris has entered the race for the French presidency, aiming to oust Emmanuel Macron.Anne Hidalgo of the Socialist Party announced her bid to run on Sunday.The 62-year-old has centred her campaign on "overcoming class prejudice" and is the favourite to win her party's nomination.“The Republican model is disintegrating before our eyes,” she told supporters at the docks in Rouen, a city in Normandy about 75 miles northwest of the capital.“I want all children in France to have the same opportunities I had.”Ms Hidalgo joins a growing list of politicians challenging President Macron, who has not yet...
POLITICS
BBC

Paris attacks trial: Abdeslam blames France for bombing IS

The main defendant in the November 2015 Paris attacks trial has sought to justify the murder of 130 people as retaliation for French military action against Islamic State (IS) jihadists. Prosecutors say Salah Abdeslam, 32, is the only surviving member of the IS cell that targeted Paris that night. "We...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Paris attacker says France 'knew risks' of IS strikes in Syria

The sole survivor of the jihadist cell that killed 130 people in Paris six years ago Wednesday claimed France "knew the risks" of attacking jihadist targets in Syria at the trial into France's worst postwar atrocity. "We attacked France, targeted its population, civilians, but there was nothing personal," Salah Abdeslam said after being invited to address the court on the second week of the proceedings. "Francois Hollande knew the risks he was taking in attacking the Islamic State in Syria," he said, referring to the decision of the French president at the time to authorise strikes against the group in Syria. His calm statements contrasted sharply with outbursts he made after the trial opened last week, where 19 others are also accused in the biggest trial in modern French legal history.
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Times

The eerie parallels between Kabul 2021 and Paris 1940

May 10, 1940. Friday morning. German troops invade France, launching a surprise attack through the rugged Ardennes region. Residents of Paris are unconcerned, rightfully believing that the French Army is one of the largest and well-equipped on earth. Friday is also the start of a three-day weekend. Rather than panic, citizens go on with daily life, enjoying the fine weather.
WORLD
CBS News

U.S. Marine wounded in Kabul attack gives eyewitness account

U.S. Marine Major Ben Sutphen was just 15 feet away when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb last month near an entrance to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The Marines were warned an attack was coming and had a physical description of the suspected bomber, but in the crush of humanity outside the airport, they were unable to spot him. The explosion killed 13 U.S. service members and over 100 Afghans, and wounded at least 15 American service members, including Sutphen.
MILITARY
gentside.co.uk

Man who slapped French President is out of jail and says he has ‘no regrets’

While Emmanuel Macron was on an official trip in the Drôme department in June, he had an encounter with one of his citizens that he will probably never forget in his lifetime. Before getting into his car, the President of the Republic headed towards the people to extend his greetings. Instead, he was met with a rather aggressive attack by a man who shouted, ‘Montjoie and Saint-Denis. Down with Macronism’ and then proceeded to slap Macron across the face. The whole scene was filmed and put on the internet for billions of people to see.
POLITICS
politicsnc.com

The War on Terror Crippled America

Eight Trillion. 39 million. 2,372. 4,431. One. Those numbers are, respectively, the cost of the War on Terror in dollars, the number of refugees displaced by American wars, the American death toll in Afghanistan, and the American death toll in Iraq. “One” refers to the wedding we bombed in a drone strike. Put into numbers, the toll that our country’s post-9/11 foreign policy has taken on the world is something akin to stunning.
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

Kosovo War Crimes Court Begins First Case

The first case at a special court probing Kosovo's 1998-1999 independence conflict begins on Wednesday in The Hague, with the war crimes trial of a former rebel leader. Salih Mustafa, 49, a commander in the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), faces charges of murder, torture, cruel treatment and arbitrary detention that date back to the war with Serbia.
POLITICS
WHEC TV-10

Chinese ambassador to UK barred from Parliament

LONDON (AP) - China's ambassador to Britain has been barred from Parliament and told he could not enter the building for a talk he was scheduled to give on Wednesday. Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said Tuesday it was not "appropriate" for the Chinese ambassador, Zheng Zeguang, to enter Parliament because China imposed sanctions against seven British parliamentarians over their criticism of Beijing's human rights record.
POLITICS
inquirer.com

Philadelphia Museum of Art will return historic shield stolen by Nazis from Czechoslovakia

A 16th-century ceremonial shield displayed at the Philadelphia Museum of Art since 1976 as part of the museum’s arms and armor collection was stolen during World War II by the Nazis from what was then Czechoslovakia and carried away to Austria to help satisfy the Führer’s personal desire for a grand cultural temple, according to museum and Czech officials.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

