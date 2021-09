News that Andrew Neil is to leave GB News as lead presenter and chairman was, in typical fashion, broken a while ago and by reporters for outlets other than GB News. It’s a shame the station’s journalists weren’t first to this revelation, and should arguably be grounds for disciplinary measures. The Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie once sacked the paper’s astrologer with a pointed note reading: “As you will no doubt have foreseen … You’re fired.” Anyway, we’ll come to what its own self-styled newshounds failed to foresee about GB News shortly.

