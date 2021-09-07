CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

The Belmont County Fair is back!

Times-Leader
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. CLAIRSVILLE — The 172nd annual Belmont County Fair is officially underway after officials raised the flag and cut the ribbon during Monday’s opening ceremony. A small crowd gathered as the American flag was raised, followed by fair board members and county officials cutting the ceremonial ribbon. Afterward, members of the fair board and attendees gathered at the Robinson Stage, where the ceremony continued. Fair board President Ed Campbell thanked all the supporters, county and state officials, and volunteers.

